MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Police Department has identified those involved in a Friday altercation in which a Moses Lake man was killed by police after he allegedly shot a K9.
Jose Rivera, 22, was shot and killed by Officer Nick Stewart after allegedly shooting K9 Chief in the eye during a police chase Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.
Chief was flown to the veterinary unit at Washington State University and showed substantial signs of progress as of Monday, according to social media posts from the Moses Lake Police Department. Stewart has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting and counseling, as is standard after a police officer shoots a subject. According to police officials, officers were reportedly searching shortly before 11 p.m. Friday for Rivera, who was wanted in connection with multiple robberies, when they located him in his vehicle on Airway Drive. Police reportedly tried to stop him, but he drove away, according to law enforcement.
"The pursuit lasted several miles along Valley Road, Grape Drive, Oregon Street and back to Valley Road," Fuhr wrote in a press release. "During the pursuit the suspect vehicle ran over a set of spike strips and eventually came to a stop on Denton Road in the Cascade Valley area."
The man attempted to flee on foot but was pursued by a MLPD K9 unit.
"During the foot pursuit the suspect produced a handgun and discharged it once, striking the K9," Fuhr wrote. "A MLPD officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene."
Rivera had been previously convicted on multiple felony offenses, including a first-degree attempted murder conviction in 2014 when he was 16 years old. He was sentenced to around two years in juvenile detention for that case and released when he turned 18.
Judge John Antosz, who presided over that case, had noted that Rivera's sentencing range was mandated by state law and that he did not have the discretion to sentence Rivera to additional time. He noted that juvenile detention was an opportunity for Rivera to rehabilitate.
"This is your last best chance to make some changes," Antosz said.
The Columbia Basin Investigative Team is following up on interviews of the involved officers and citizen witnesses, obtaining radio transmissions of the incident and gathering evidentiary information regarding the firearm.
According to a press release, body camera footage will not be made immediately available by police.
"At this time, the MLPD will not be releasing the body-worn video footage due to the graphic nature of the video and to respect the family of Mr. Rivera, Officer Stewart all of those involved in this incident," Fuhr wrote in a press release.