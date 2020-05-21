PRESCOTT — A suspected child molestation, abuse and car theft are among the allegations under investigation at a Christian boarding school east of the Tri-Cities.
On Tuesday, Walla Walla County deputies were again called to the Master's Ranch in Prescott after 30 angry teens armed themselves with shovels and brooms.
It was the latest of seven calls in 13 days made to sheriff's deputies.
Trouble at the ranch came to a head Tuesday after state Child Protective Services officers removed eight boys from the school on Monday, and 30 more were removed by CPS or parents on Wednesday.
While ranch owner Pastor David Bosley called the CPS action a "raid," a sheriff's office news release Wednesday said it was a standard site visit from the state after receiving multiple allegations about possible abuse and neglect.
Bosley posted on Facebook that the facility is shutting down until it can work out its issues with the state. The boarding school cares for about 40 at-risk boys ages 9 and 17 from several states.
Earlier on Tuesday he called the state's move "unplanned" and "poorly thought out," saying that it converted a normally peaceful academy into "Lord of the Flies chaos."
Bosley and his wife Tresa took over the former Jubilee Christian Academy and ranch from orchardists Ralph and Cheryl Broetje in 2018.
Bosley told the Herald on Tuesday that the allegations came after he fired two employees.
Two former employees contacted the Herald on Wednesday to say they weren't fired, but resigned on their own.
The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that multiple investigations are ongoing.
The sheriff's office said they were first called May 7 after five boys ran away from the ranch and stole a car from Vista Hermosa in Prescott.
They turned up in Walla Walla after shoplifting from the College Place Walmart. The teens were booked into the county's juvenile justice center.
Three days later, two other boys ran away from the ranch and were found and returned to the school.
Then on May 12, deputies investigated a report that a staff member used excessive force with an 11-year-old boy. There is no report of an arrest, or whether the investigation is continuing.
The next day, a male employee at the school was arrested. Jail records show Max Shelton, 20, is being held on $10,000 bail on investigation of third-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
He allegedly had inappropriate contact with a teenage girl.
When police talked with Shelton, he had a swollen eye, blood on his jeans and complained about being hit several times in the chest by Bosley and another staff member, according to court records.
Then on Monday, detectives and CPS case workers showed up to investigate the allegations of abuse and neglect. After an extensive investigation, eight boys were taken into protective custody.
The kids were taken to Walla Walla to be cared for until parents could pick them up.