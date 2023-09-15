Natural Resource Building in Autumn

The Natural Resource Building in Olympia.

The job of managing Washington’s public lands and forests is opening up next year and the number of Democrats who want it is growing.

Democratic state Sen. Rebecca Saldana of Seattle announced her candidacy for commissioner of public lands on Wednesday and said in an interview she wants to ensure the benefits of state policies on climate and healthy forests are shared equally among residents in every community across the state.

Rebecca Saldana.jpg

Rebecca Saldana
Kevin Van De Wege.jpg

Kevin Van De Wege
Patrick DePoe.jpg

Patrick DePoe