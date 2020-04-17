SEATTLE — A Seattle woman and her husband were each charged this week with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of their infant daughter, who died in March 2019 from acute fentanyl intoxication, likely from ingesting her mother's breast milk, according to King County prosecutors.
Samantha De Leo, 36, and her husband, Christopher Keadle, 44, were each charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter Monday, court records show. They each posted $100,000 bail on Tuesday, and it does not appear that either was booked into jail, according to jail and court records. De Leo and Keadle are scheduled to be arraigned April 27.
"The defendants had the means to provide formula, or hire outside help to care for their baby, but instead attempted to care for her while affected by heavy narcotics," Senior Deputy Prosecutor Emily Petersen wrote in charging papers. "While Ms. De Leo was obviously the conduit for directly exposing the baby to the drugs that killed her, Mr. Keadle was most often the person who procured the drugs for Ms. De Leo and without question aided in creating the environment and conditions under which the baby died. Both defendants are responsible for the death of their baby."
The King County Medical Examiner's Office identified the infant as Ava Keadle and determined she died of acute fentanyl intoxication on March 24, 2019. Her death was ruled a homicide. She was not yet 3 months old at the time of her death.
"This is a tragedy. As these parents are grieving the loss of their daughter, we are in the process of evaluating the prosecutor's decision to charge our clients. We look forward to vigorously defending this matter in court," Seattle defense attorneys Robert Flennaugh II, who is representing De Leo, and Peter Offenbecher, who is representing Keadle, wrote in a joint email statement Thursday.
The criminal charges say Keadle and De Leo spent nearly $100,000 last year on cocaine and fake Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — and their phone records show they arranged for their West Seattle drug dealer to ship drugs to their hotel while they vacationed at Disneyland in California with their 6-year-old daughter in July, four months after Ava's death, according to the charges.
After interviewing the couple, detectives obtained a search warrant for their house and seized their cell phones. They found fentanyl, cocaine and hydrocodone residue on various items along with methadone tablets, meth, and other substances, the charges say.
In November, the medical examiner ruled the baby's death a homicide by acute fentanyl intoxication.
Based on the investigation, the charges say detectives determined the couple was using large amounts of narcotics before and after their daughter's death. Though the couple had baby formula in their house, De Leo chose to breastfeed her daughter after ingesting cocaine and fentanyl, the charges say.