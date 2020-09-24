MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to move forward with a two-year lease on the southeast corner of East Broadway Avenue and Highway 17 for the development of a managed homeless camp.
The site, a former Penhallurick’s lumber yard, will contain 20 “tiny house” portable units, surrounded with a “view-obscuring fence” with lighting and security services, according to city officials. Those staying at the site will only be allowed access from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be expected to leave each morning.
The site will be temporary, to the consternation of some council members, and the originally imagined three-year lease was shortened to two years after negotiations with the property owner. City Manager Allison Williams said that, ideally, the site would be operated for 18 months, providing services for two winters, but that even this timeline wasn’t finalized.
There are currently no plans for a permanent site, according to city officials.
“We do see this, unfortunately, as shorter-term than what we had originally wanted, but we do need to do something,” council member Dean Hankins said. “We can go another winter and not get anything done, we can go another year and not get anything done, and it goes on and on and on. We need to get started with something.”
The site, initially paid for primarily with funds specific to homelessness made available by state and federal agencies due to the pandemic, does not currently call for any additional costs to area taxpayers. While it may later serve as very short-term housing, during the pandemic it will provide longer-term shelter and potential quarantining of homeless people who may be exposed to the coronavirus, Williams said in a recent interview.
At a city council meeting this week, city staff told council members that centralizing the homeless population will provide an opportunity to clean up informal, dispersed camps throughout the community. Once centralized, officials said that it will be more efficient to process individuals through other, pre-existing services that can help transition them into permanent housing.
“Our homeless population has spread through many areas throughout Moses Lake, that’s become a public health concern, nuisance,” said Taylor Burton, the newly hired Housing and Grants Coordinator, who manage the city’s housing and homeless programs.
“The opportunity to have it all centrally located in this location, it does give us the opportunity to really get a handle on the issues that we’re seeing on the homeless population and the city right now,” Burton added. “Ultimately our goal is to transition our homeless population into stable housing.”
Several people whose business are located near the proposed site spoke at this week’s council meeting to voice their opposition and to dispute statements from city officials and council members claiming that business owners had been notified well in advance of the meeting.
“We just found out about this a few days ago; we hadn’t been contacted by anybody,” said Edie Cole of Cost Less Carpet of Moses Lake.
Cole and others expressed concern about potential hits to their property values, as well as potential vandalism or property crimes. Cole also questioned whether the intersection of a highway and East Broadway Avenue would be too visible, which she said could make the area less appealing to people driving through.
“You mentioned you want it to look good,” Cole said. “I don’t think a homeless shelter off Broadway and 17 is going to look good. It’s a very visible location.”