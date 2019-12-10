BELLINGHAM — Murder charges have been filed against the Whatcom County woman accused of killing her boyfriend's 3-year-old daughter.
Kamee Nicole Dixon, 27, was charged Monday, Dec. 9 with homicide by abuse (domestic violence) and second-degree murder (domestic violence) for the death of Hazel Journey Homan, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.
The homicide by abuse charge states that between June 2 and November 27, Dixon "under circumstances manifesting in extreme indifference to human life" caused Hazel's death, and that Dixon engaged in "a pattern or practice of assault or torture," according to court records.
The second-degree murder charge states that on Nov. 27, Dixon committed or attempted to commit second-degree assault and in the course of that crime caused Hazel's death, court records state.
In addition to the same three aggravating factors included in the homicide charge, the murder charge also includes a domestic violence component, and that the crime was part of an ongoing pattern "of psychological or physical abuse" and/or that Dixon's conduct "manifested deliberate cruelty or intimidation," of Hazel, the records state.
Dixon is currently incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 13.
Charging documents show that Hazel suffered a repeated pattern of abuse at the hands of Dixon in the last six months of her life that ultimately led to the toddler's death on Nov. 30. The toddler allegedly suffered broken bones, bruises and burns while being cared for by Dixon. The homicide by abuse charge incorporates the past alleged abuse.
Dixon was not Hazel's biological mother, but was in an "engaged" relationship with Hazel's biological father, Brandon Homan. Dixon was Hazel's primary caregiver while Homan was at work, including on the day of the incident that led to Hazel's death, according to court records.
Hazel was taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services in November 2017 and placed with Homan's mother. In June 2019, Hazel was returned to Homan's custody, the court records state.
At 9:16 a.m. on Nov. 27, Bellingham police responded to the 2100 block of Texas Street for the report of a pediatric cardiac arrest, where they were told Hazel had choked on food, records state.
Hazel was taken to St. Joseph's hospital where she was diagnosed with a brain bleed and hypothermia — her body temperature was approximately 86 degrees, court records show. Bellingham police observed Hazel had multiple bruises on her body and at least one cigarette burn, according to court records.
A day later, Hazel was declared legally brain dead.