WAPATO — Esumi Fujimoto stood at the Bussei Kaikan on Thursday and thought of her grandfather, Taichi Fujimoto.
Her grandfather was born in Esumi-mura, a fishing village in Japan, in 1906 and trained as a carpenter in his village and at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. He supervised construction of the red brick Buddhist Hall on the corner of West Second Street and South Satus Avenue, with work beginning in the fall of 1940.
Harvard-educated architect Kichio Allen Arai of Seattle designed the hall, which features an auditorium with a stage, gathering areas, kitchens and what originally served as residential rooms for guests of the adjacent Yakima Buddhist Church. Members of the church and the Japanese communities built it, and countless social and sports events have taken place there over the years.
"Amazing," said Esumi Fujimoto, who saw it for the first time Thursday. "He oversaw the construction and he trained other farmers in the community to build it."
The hall was only partially finished when two FBI agents came to her grandfather's farmhouse just days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Taichi Fujimoto was first taken to the Yakima County jail, then to a federal detention center at Fort Missoula, Montana.
While he remained incarcerated in Montana, his wife, Ayako, and their five children were among 1,017 Valley residents of Japanese ancestry forced to leave their homes, farms and businesses in early June 1942 as a result of Executive Order 9066, signed by President Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942. They were among approximately 120,000 West Coast residents of Japanese ancestry incarcerated in remote camps during the war. Many were American citizens.
Taichi Fujimoto later was able to join his wife and children at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming, where nearly all Valley residents of Japanese ancestry were taken during World War II. Only about 10% returned to the Valley after the war.
New exhibit
Their stories, and those of the Japanese immigrants who began coming to the Yakima Valley in the late 19th century and their descendants, are shared in a new permanent exhibit at the Yakima Valley Museum.
Dedication of the exhibit, "Land of Joy and Sorrow: The Japanese Experience in the Yakima Valley," took place Thursday evening at the museum. An estimated 150 people attended the reception, which drew guests from the Pacific Northwest and as far as Southern California.
Patti Hirahara of Anaheim, Calif. was among the speakers at the reception. Her grandfather George Hirahara, the son of a Japanese immigrant, ran the Pacific Hotel in Yakima — on South First Street in the city's Japan Town district — with his wife, Koto, from 1925-42. They and their son, Frank, lived in an apartment on the second floor and operated the hotel until they were forced to leave.
George and Frank documented life at Heart Mountain through photos they processed in a secret darkroom. Their collection of more than 2,000 images is housed at Washington State University.
In commemoration of the dedication of the permanent exhibit, Patti Hirahara donated a set of Japanese lacquerware soup bowls and lids, in the original wrappings and box, made in 1936 for her great-grandfather, Motokichi Hirahara, to the museum for its Japanese American collection.
"My family felt the Yakima Valley was their home and that is why my great-grandparents and my grandparents are buried at Tahoma Cemetery," Hirahara said. "For me, Yakima is my second home and one that reminds me on how the Japanese persevered to leave their legacy in this region.
"This permanent exhibit will now be able to tell the Yakima Japanese story long after we are gone."
Struggles and support
Esumi Fujimoto, who was named for her grandfather's village in Japan, traveled from Los Angeles for the dedication. Her father, Isao Fujimoto, was born in Wapato on Sept. 29, 1933. He wrote about growing up on the Yakama Reservation in the Lower Yakima Valley in his memoir, "Bouncing Back: Community, Resilience & Curiosity."
"From the beginning, my parents were part of a larger Japanese immigrant community in Wapato — and beyond — that would sustain us all," Fujimoto wrote.
Among the stories Fujimoto shares in his book are recollections of seeing Yakamas by their house as they cut across their fields and meeting and learning about other Indigenous residents of the area. He mentions a Yakama named Old Tom, who lived in a small cabin on the plot of land Fujimoto's parents rented.
"The older Yakamas still spoke the (Yakama) language. The Japanese immigrants, unsurprisingly, primarily spoke Japanese," Fujimoto wrote. "Since neither the elder Yakamas nor the Japanese families on the reservation spoke English, I later asked my mother how she had communicated with Old Tom."
"Oh, we used our hands," she replied.
When Japanese immigrants began coming to the Valley in the 1890s they worked on the railroad, cleared more than 20,000 acres of Yakama Reservation lands of sagebrush and improved the irrigation and drainage systems on the reservation. They eventually created thriving communities within the cities of Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima, with a variety of businesses, Buddhist and Methodist churches, Japanese language schools and civic and sports organizations.
Due to legislation collectively referred to as alien land laws, Japanese immigrants could not own or lease land in most areas.
The sovereign Yakama Nation, though, was not subject to those laws. They offered their lands to early Japanese settlers, said Lon Inaba, a descendant of the early Japanese pioneers and a leader and spokesman for the Japanese American community in the Valley.
In 2021, the Yakama Nation bought Inaba Produce Farms. Lon and his brother, Wayne, continue to work as the general manager and deputy manager for the newly named Yakama Nation Farms.
"The Japanese pioneers shared much friendship and mutual respect for the Yakama people. The Yakama landlords and neighbors offered kindness and support to the Japanese pioneers as they too endured the harsh discrimination of the times," Lon Inaba said recently.
"The Japanese were often the preferred tenants as they often shared the few resources that they had with their Native friends."
The Yakama people again showed their kindness to the next wave of immigrants as the Filipinos began to follow the Japanese to the Yakama Reservation lands and they too, endured discrimination, Inaba said.
Amid entrenched racism and wartime hysteria, others in the Valley helped their Japanese friends before, during and after imprisonment.
When members of the Valley's Japanese community learned in May 1942 that they would be forced to leave in early June, they turned to Esther Short Boyd, who ran the R.R. Short Hardware store in Wapato, and Wapato farmer Dan McDonald Sr.
Along with trusting Boyd and McDonald with their businesses, vehicles and personal property, members of the Japanese community asked them to watch over the Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato and its precious altar, which was dismantled and stored under the stage of the Bussei Kaikan.
"Both were highly respected members of the business and farming communities who were later subjected to various forms of insults and violence for their acts of courage and invaluable assistance to the evacuating families," Kara Matsushita Kondo said of Boyd and McDonald in 1981.
Their descendants, along with relatives of James Bernard Gilmore and his son John Gilmore, who operated Gilmore Jewelers in Wapato for 75 years, attended the reception and other events related to the exhibit dedication.
Honoring their ancestors
Seeing the kaikan brought up another story tied to its construction that Isao Fujimoto shared in his book. Taichi Fujimoto's building crew was plentiful in the winter, but when spring planting began, the farmers had to tend to their farms. He was determined to finish it so kept working and his farm became overgrown with weeds.
One weekend, a large group of farmers arrived and began digging, bunching, sacking, loading and sending the harvest off to the packers, Isao Fujimoto wrote.
"My dad always said that 50 farmers showed up that day," Esumi Fujimoto said as she stood inside the kaikan, a structure which is at the crux of her family's experience in coming to America — their challenges, their successes and their legacy.
"I am actually kind of speechless. It's very emotional," she said. "I've done so much research on it; to actually be here is remarkable."
More than a dozen people joined her on Thursday for lunch at the Yakima Buddhist Church and the kaikan visit. They included Paul Kikuchi, a Seattle musician and composer; his brother Joel and their uncle, Danny Kikuchi, who grew up in the Yakima Valley and lives in Seattle. Another uncle, Rich Kikuchi, lives in Everett.
Paul and Joel Kikuchi are the great-grandsons of Zenkichi Kikuchi, who emigrated from Japan to the United States in 1900. He got work laying track for the Northern Pacific Railroad, which brought him to the Yakima Valley. In the fall of 1905 he bought "a little shack" on the east side of Wapato by the railroad for $450, he wrote in his memoir.
The building was about 10 by 20 feet and "very rough," Zenkichi Kikuchi wrote. "We made the shack our (headquarters) and base of activity. We added some more (buildings) and cooked" and rested when they weren't working. In their off time they'd enjoy beer, reading and playing cards.
Zenkichi Kikuchi encouraged other Japanese immigrants to come despite the challenges.
"Winter of 1905, real winter set in. Snow and cold weather made us stay home in leisure," he recalled. "I wrote the essay entitled 'Introducing Yakima Valley and appeal to ambitious brethren' and send to Japanese paper in Seattle 'North American Daily' and the essay appeared (in the) paper for a week or ten days."
Paul Kikuchi provided those excerpts from his great-grandfather's memoir, which he first saw not long after graduating from high school. Kikuchi, who is 46, grew up on the Kitsap Peninsula and identifies as a Yonsei, which is a fourth-generation descendant. Immigrants are the Issei; their children are the Nisei (the second generation) and Sansei are the third generation.
"A family member in Los Angeles made copies and sent them out to the rest of the family," Paul Kikuchi said of the memoir, which was handwritten on about 200 sheets of 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper. "I kind of slowly open up to a section and read it. It's not super easy to decipher. It's in English but the handwriting is very flowing and the English is very nuanced.
"He was an agriculturalist and a farmer; that was his specialty in Japan before he emigrated at age 20," Kikuchi added. "A lot of it is about plants in Japan (and) plants from the Yakima Valley he would send back to Japan."
When his grandparents were still living in Wapato, Kikuchi and his family made frequent trips to the Valley, he said. They would follow the Memorial Day tradition of placing peonies on their ancestors' graves at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, and sometimes visit the Kikuchi family farmhouse, which is now abandoned.
"I always like to go by there and see it. It's really falling apart, but it's still the little farmhouse I remember when I was really little, before my grandparents saved up and bought their house in Wapato."
Writing, music and memories
Kikuchi's background academically is as a jazz drummer; he studied composition as well. In recent years he has been working more as a composer and writing pieces that explore his mixed identity through sound and music.
One musical project, titled "The Bat of No Bird Island," was inspired by his great-grandfather's memoir, with its title taken directly from it. It was inspired by his great-grandfather's experiences as a farm along with his father's collection of old 78 rpm records.
"(In) his memoir (he is) talking about being a farmer in the Yakima Valley.. At that time ... no one really knew that much about farming. I asked a bunch of Japanese friends" about the meaning, "Bat of No Bird Island," and someone said it was an old saying similar to "in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king," Kikuchi said.
"You're out of place, but you're also the person with the knowledge," he added.
He sees his musical creations as a reclamation of his lineage. Kikuchi is also reclaiming his family heritage through community work, in particular with the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, which is in Seattle.
And in what he sees as the most important aspect of this work, Kikuchi is trying to use music to further engage with the community and tell the community's story. His most recent project is working with the center's Omoide writing program. Omoide means memories.
"This started with the nisei, their memories of being incarcerated. ... It's also sansei, yonsei," he said. "It's really cool. My job was to filter their writings into a new piece of music. What do you remember that the camps sounded like? The soundscape of the camps?
"It really felt a like a community collaboration (and) I hope the direction my work keeps going."
Kikuchi was pleased to be with his uncle at the exhibit dedication and related events. The ways in which his grandparents processed or didn't process the incarceration and the war years are complex, he said.
"There were so many folks who were there and who never came back. That history just gets lost," he said. "This just definitely feels like a special occasion ... and having that permanent exhibit feels really meaningful."
