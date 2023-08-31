64e944a1628ad.image.jpg

Esumi Fujimoto enters the Bussei Kaikan her grandfather, Taichi Fujimoto, helped build more than 80 years earlier in Wapato on Aug. 24.

WAPATO — Esumi Fujimoto stood at the Bussei Kaikan on Thursday and thought of her grandfather, Taichi Fujimoto.

Her grandfather was born in Esumi-mura, a fishing village in Japan, in 1906 and trained as a carpenter in his village and at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. He supervised construction of the red brick Buddhist Hall on the corner of West Second Street and South Satus Avenue, with work beginning in the fall of 1940.

Over a dozen visitors, some local, some from as far as California, gather inside the Bussei Kaikan next to the Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato on Aug. 24.
Esumi Fujimoto, left, and Norio Uyematsu share a brief conversation while sitting inside the Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato on Aug. 24. Uyematsu compliments Fujimoto on her knowledge of history after the two of them talked about the World War II Japanese internment camps.
Hundreds of origami cranes hang on the eastern wall of the Bussei Kaikan in Wapato on Aug. 24.
Atop the stage of the Bussei Kaikan, boards filled with pictures and articles of the building's and community's history sit on display in Wapato on Aug. 24.
Lon Inaba, left, and Norio Uyematsu share a laugh while sitting inside the Bussei Kaikan in Wapato on Aug. 24.


