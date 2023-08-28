NASA provided photo

Concept illustration of a Boeing high-supersonic commercial passenger aircraft.

 Provided image/Boeing

WASHINGTON D.C. — A flight to London from New York City takes around eight hours, but NASA and other industry leaders are exploring whether it'd be possible for that commercial flight to clock in at 90 minutes.

Everett-based Boeing is among the group of companies tasked with finding out.



