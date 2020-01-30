RICHLAND — Energy Northwest is considering whether there is a need and regional interest for adding a small modular nuclear reactor system near the Tri-Cities.
Energy Northwest already operates the only commercial nuclear power reactor in the Northwest, Columbia Generating Station near Richland, in addition to small solar and hydroelectric projects and a wind farm.
The public agency currently generates the electricity for more than 1.5 million customers in Washington state.
Now it plans to spend up to $2 million to look at the feasibility of small modular reactors that might be added near its existing reactor.
The study will look at the electricity that will be needed in the Northwest in coming decades and where it will come from.
"We want to make sure that the utilities agree there is a need for this (and) that the politicians and the public believe this is something they want, because they care enough about the climate and carbon that they want this as a solution," said Greg Cullen, Energy Northwest's general manager of energy services and development.
They are just starting to talk with officials and the public about the possibility of adding small modular reactors near the Tri-Cities, he said.
Cullen emphasized to the Tri-City Herald that Energy Northwest is exploring all options to meet future electricity demand, and if its electric utility members want more wind turbines, for example, it would also be open to that.
Energy Northwest provides electricity at the cost of generation to 27 public power member utilities across the state.
The interest in a small modular reactor system comes as the Washington Legislature has passed the Clean Energy Transformation Act, which sets new clean energy standards that will build to 100 percent carbon-free electricity use in the state by 2045.
The intent is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"That's an ambitious and worthwhile goal, so we have to start planning today to ensure the people of Washington state have the right mix of energy sources tomorrow," said Brad Sawatzke, Energy Northwest chief executive. "And it's our job to make sure that mix is not only reliable, but affordable."
The act aims to end electricity production from coal by 2025 and natural gas generation of electricity by 2045.
Both have the advantage, like nuclear, of being "firm," or capable of being turned on or off as needed to meet changing demand, unlike renewable sources such as wind and solar, Cullen said.
Energy Northwest hired Energy + Environmental Economics, a San Francisco-based consulting group, to study the best ways to achieve deep reductions in carbon emissions in the Pacific Northwest while maintaining economical and reliable electricity generation.
Energy Northwest was particularly interested in what role nuclear could play, given its unique experience in commercial nuclear generation in the Northwest.
But the study also looked at other electricity-production resources that could meet demand as coal and natural gas production ramps down.
The study concluded that deep electric emission reductions in the Northwest were doable at reasonable costs, if enough on-demand capacity, including the Northwest's existing nuclear plant, is available.