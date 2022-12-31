Intalco Potline

Workers start aluminum smelter pots on potline B at the Alcoa Intalco aluminum smelter near Ferndale in 2011.

“It’s eerie,” said former worker Brian Urban outside the closed Alcoa aluminum smelting plant in Ferndale. No noise. No swooshing and roaring of machinery. Dead silence.

He misses that industrial symphony. “It’s the sound of American metal,” Urban said. That quiet will remain.

Will federal climate legislation help reopen a WA aluminum plant?

Alcoa closed its Intalco aluminum smelter near Ferndale in 2020.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?