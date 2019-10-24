LONGVIEW — Cowlitz County's new five-year plan to combat the homeless problem emphasizes the need to increase affordable housing and improve access to housing programs. One possible solution: building tiny houses for the chronically homeless.
It also slightly reduced the estimate for the number of homeless people in the county to correct a mistake by a state agency.
The Cowlitz County commissioners this week approved the plan despite one commissioner's concerns that it does not address the homeless encampments that have sprung up in the area.
The plan includes goals and recommended strategies for addressing homelessness in the county, which has increased over the past four years.
The number of total homeless people in the county increased 20% in the last year, according to a corrected number from January's Point in Time Count. (The state originally reported 468 total homeless; a state Department of Commerce error last spring added 62 people to that count. The correct number is 406.)
Deborah Idlett, chairwoman of the county's homeless task force, said she's grateful the commissioners approved the plan.
"The hope is they take the plan and move forward with the suggestions," she said.
State law requires counties that receive state money to house the homeless to create a 15-member task force and plan. The county task force last year released a 10-year plan to address homelessness. However, the state last year changed its requirement from a 10-year to five-year plan.
Gena James, county human services manager, said the biggest changes from last year's plan are new requirements from the state Department of Commerce. These objectives focus mostly on changes to collecting data through coordinated entry, entering it in a statewide database, and regularly reviewing housing program data.
For the first time, the task force also ranked the plan's strategies and goals for reducing homelessness. The new five-year plan's goals in order of priority are:
- Increase access to affordable housing.
- Quickly identify and engage people experiencing homelessness.
- Increase prevention and education opportunities.
- Maintain a crisis response system in Cowlitz County.
- Increase the use of data to develop strategies and decision making.
Although the plan is required to include certain objectives from the state, it is still very focused on Cowlitz County, James said.
The task force identified seven types of homelessness: youth and families with children, aging and disabled, chronically homeless, transient by choice, those with behavioral health problems, persons with safety concerns, and situational homeless.
The plan includes examples of how to help each category of homeless, the top two priorities for each and how success is defined. For example, building tiny homes to diversify housing is listed as one possible way to help chronically homeless people. Local regulations that support all types of housing and having a location for tiny homes would be measures of success.
A possible strategy for helping homeless families with children is rent control.
The most common priority across categories is increasing affordable housing, James said.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said he is concerned the plan didn't address homeless people in encampments. He said he thinks the community is doing a good job helping many people get into housing programs, except the few that are "left behind" in the encampments.
"I'm not comfortable with the fact that the document does not address unhoused homeless in the encampments. That's what most people expect us to take action on," Weber said. "But, that said, it's a work in progress."