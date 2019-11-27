WAPATO — Wapato's new mayor took his oath of office on Tuesday afternoon to applause.
About 16 people gathered at Wapato Municipal Court to watch Keith Workman be sworn into office. Workman said the turnout for the ceremony was overwhelming and he's happy to start serving the city.
"It's been a long road, and we've got work to do," he said. "I'm ready to get down to business, to start to clean up so we can move forward."
Workman will take over from embattled Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa, who was appointed in September 2018 at a controversial meeting that several lawsuits alleged violated the state's open public meetings act. She immediately appointed the outgoing mayor, Juan Orozco, to a newly created city administrator position that paid $95,000 annually.
Orozco stepped down in July in response to a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General's Office that accused him of using the position to enrich himself. The case used findings from a state Auditor's Office report in May that identified unlawful activity and misappropriation of government resources under Orozco's administration. Orozco cannot hold office or be employed by the city of Wapato in the future.
Because Alvarez-Roa was appointed, Workman was able to take over as soon as the election results were certified Tuesday.
Workman has presided over council meetings as mayor pro tem since mid-August, when the council unanimously agreed to move meetings to Monday evenings and Alvarez-Roa stopped attending.
During his campaign, Workman said his first priority would be to get an accurate account of where the city stands financially. Other priorities include improving basic necessary services, such as 24-hour police coverage. He committed to transparency and accountability for government officials and to keeping the public better informed of the city's affairs during council meetings.
Workman spent the moments after his swearing-in ceremony shaking the hands of smiling community members, who said they hope their new mayor and incoming council will be the start of a "new beginning" for Wapato.
Councilman Chuck Stephens, who was appointed to council Position 1 this year and will remain in that seat given Tuesday's certified election results, said he's happy that voters chose Workman as their new mayor.
"I know he's going to make a great mayor and move toward positive change for Wapato," Stephens said.
Carolina Solis, the incoming councilwoman for the at-large Council 7 Position, also attended Tuesday's ceremony and agreed with Stephens that Workman's focus will be on reclaiming Wapato for the people.
She's also excited and ready to start serving the city as a councilwoman.
"It's going to be a long road of learning, but I am going to learn as much as I can and do the best I can for Wapato," Solis said.