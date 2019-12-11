LONGVIEW — A deadly eruption on White Island in New Zealand Monday serves as a reminder to Pacific Northwest residents of the dangers of living near a volcano, said officials with the U. S. Geological Survey's Cascade Volcano Observatory.
"There are certainly lessons learned there that we can apply here, which is a small silver lining in all this," USGS spokeswoman Carolyn Driedger said late Monday afternoon.
The steam and ash explosion killed five people and injured dozens more, many of them tourists. Another eight people are missing and feared dead, according to Associated Press reports. Conditions on the island remained too dangerous for officials to return Tuesday, according to AP.
Although the USGS does not work directly with New Zealand's GeoNet volcanic and earthquake monitoring agency, "we are working in sympathy and support of our Kiwi colleagues" to answer questions stateside and draw a comparison between similar U.S. eruptions, like the 1980 blast at Mount St. Helens, Driedger said.
The White Island event was classified as a phreatic eruption, or a steam-fueled explosion with no magma involved.
That's the same type of eruption that awoke Mount St. Helens on March 27, 1980, after more than a century of dormancy. Steam eruptions continued throughout the spring, averaging between one per hour in March to one per day by April 22.
During that time, the bulge on the north side grew as magma pushed up beneath it, ultimately leading to the mountain's devastating blast on May 18, 1980.
In New Zealand on Monday, 47 people were on White Island when the volcano erupted, sparking questions about why people were allowed to visit the island after scientists reported an uptick in volcanic activity in recent weeks, according to AP.
Driedger said that phreatic explosions — which occur when superheated water is released and flashes into steam — can be "a lot harder to track" because there is little magma movement to monitor. And volcanoes are often unpredictable, even when their activity hints at a pending eruption.
"It's not like we can see magma rising and make predictions that it's a 50% change in a day or 75% change in the next hour. ... We can't do that," she said.
Another challenge scientists and emergency responders face in keeping people safe is the magnetic attraction that volcanoes have on tourists, Driedger said.
"People are either repelled or attracted to volcanoes, and that's pretty much the way it was on White Island," Driedger said.
That's also true of Mount St. Helens, which draws hundreds of visitors each year. Even during its active period in the 1980s, some residents and tourists chose to stay near the mountain. Harry Truman, who refused to leave his home in the state/federal restricted "red zone," is maybe the most well known example. (However, only three of the 57 victims of the blast are known to have been in the restricted zones. And, ultimately, the inadequacy of the zones triggered a notable lawsuit.)
Driedger said the New Zealand eruption is "just a reminder that when volcanoes go into a period of restlessness, it's hard to predict what's going to happen next." Tourists should weigh the risk before going to see an active volcano, she said.
"It's in the restless periods when you have to be aware. That's when we have a heightened alert level," she said. "If you go to an area at risk, you should learn about it."
Agencies such as the USGS and New Zealand's GeoNet release notifications about active volcanoes online and on social media, Driedger said.
Those agencies also perform emergency exercises for what to do in the case of an eruption, Driedger said. Monday's eruption is an "encouragement for us to keep up our vigilance. ... We are already doing that, but we will keep it up," she said.