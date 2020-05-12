WINTHROP — State Highway 20 is clear of snow and is open to traffic, the Washington State Department of Transportation said online.
Also called the North Cascades Highway, Highway 20 is the northernmost route linking Eastern and Western Washington across the Cascades Range.
Seasonal snow clearing began March 2 on the east side and was to have started March 30 on the west side, but work stopped March 26 during a statewide stay-home order to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Clearing resumed without public notice on April 13, WSDOT said because Highway 20 is a main east-west transportation route and is considered essential.
Opening ceremonies usually are widely publicized and create something of a carnival atmosphere as Western Washington residents looked forward to the warm, dry weather of the east side and access to popular trails and campsites.
This year, however, WSDOT has downplayed the event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide stay-home orders that limit all but essential travel.