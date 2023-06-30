TACOMA — The summer food fest is back at the Washington State Fairgrounds this weekend.
The Taste Northwest will be held from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2 , from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The event will have over 60 food vendors that showcase local and international cuisine. Many vendors will offer a $5 taste menu.
There will be activities for all ages, including a marketplace, an indoor carnival featuring ax throwing and rock climbing, beer gardens and five stages for musical performances, comedy shows, chef competitions and a Singing Chef Kitchen Show.
Entry is free, but some activities require paid admission.
Sip & Graze is a 21-plus event where people can learn to create their own charcuterie board. The event is $75 and will be held on Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m.
Boozy Bouquets is also a 21-plus event where people can learn to design their own floral arrangements. The event is $75 and will be held on Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m.
Daily general parking is $15 and daily premium parking is $30. Parking will be available at the Gold, Blue and Red Lots and in the VIP/ Lot B parking lot for those who want premium parking.
