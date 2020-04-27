EATONVILLE — Neon lines stretch across a forest thick with sword ferns, zigzagging across the landscape at about waist level.
The blue and green tubes, which sometimes flow with liquid, weave around maple trees and traverse the hillside, interconnected, like a tiny highway system. The bright colors contrast with the usual earth tones found in these forested foothills of Mount Rainier.
"It's either forest graffiti, or it's an art project," said Greg Ettl, a University of Washington forest ecologist.
Sap drains through the tubes from clumps of bigleaf maples in Pack Forest, a 4,300-acre experimental forest owned and operated by the UW since the 1920s. Ettl, who oversees Pack Forest, is helping lead UW's latest experiment to produce maple syrup from these trees.
The sap is destined for a 500-gallon tank, then for transport by pickup truck to a nearby processing facility, a "sugar shack." There, it will be reduced into a dark amber syrup with notes of bourbon, caramel and vanilla.
The finished product offers flavors more rich and layered than anything found in the supermarket.
As Ettl and his UW colleagues collect reams of data, they hope their work could grow an industry that boosts margins for small landowners, prevents the conversion of forest land for development and nourishes a more diverse forest. If Washington landowners can produce a liquid this delicious from bigleaf maples, which many consider a weed best to eradicate, the UW team reasons it will provide incentive enough to keep these beneficial trees on the landscape.
Long ago, someone — no one can say exactly who — started a nasty rumor.
"It's been a long-held myth you can't produce syrup from bigleaf maple," said Kevin Zobrist, a Washington State University professor and extension forester.
Turns out, it just takes the right timing and temperature swings.
The basics are these: Maple trees manage water content during freezes and thaws. In cold weather, living cells dehydrate, so they don't freeze and burst, Ettl said. When temperatures warm above freezing, water moves back into cells — creating a pressure gradient that pulls additional water, along with sugars and minerals, from the trees' roots.
Could these bigleaf maples support a Northwest industry?
That's the question Ettl and other researchers at UW, which received a $500,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are trying to answer.
A sap pioneer
Convention has never been to Neil McLeod's tastes. Once a fisherman in Western Alaska, McLeod has made a living raising bison and rabbits in Whatcom County, at his farm in Acme.
"I always used to have bees. That was our source of sugar for your coffee, and then when the colony collapse came along, I kept losing my hives," McLeod said, explaining a frustration that led him toward syrup.
McLeod remembered a news article written in the 1970s about pulling sap from bigleaf maples native to Washington.
He began to experiment.
"My first year, I had a hard time getting sap, and I was ready to give up and I drilled a tree and it came pouring out," he said.
Now, nearly a decade and more than 1,200 taps later, he's a pioneer.
McLeod's company, Neil's Bigleaf Maple Syrup, is the only commercial producer of maple syrup on the U.S. West Coast. The company produced 224 gallons of bigleaf syrup last season.
"The flavors are a lot more intense," said McLeod, in comparison with the East Coast product. "What I bottle today is going to have a really buttery [taste], have a hint of vanilla to it. You'll taste the caramel, taste the maple."
Devin Day, McLeod's son, said the family business used connections forged through its rabbit sales to introduce its syrup to chefs across the Northwest, including those at top dining outlets such as Canlis and Tarsan i Jane.
"Rabbit's not your normal commodity product you're delivering to cafes. It was going to a lot of high-end restaurants," Day said. "It was a perfect testing ground."
Bigleaf maple syrup has been a hit among restaurateurs, he said.
Today, the company charges about $2 an ounce for maple syrup and distributes small bottles through online sales.
Scourge or sweet game changer?
Maple syrup offers an attractive novelty, if the flood of graduate students applying to assist UW's research is any indication.
"They all want to work on maple syrup," said Indroneil Ganguly, a UW associate professor and CINTRAFOR's associate director.
The project's research goals, of course, are more complicated than simply producing syrup. The researchers have ulterior motives.
The economic value of most Washington forests lies in cutting down its Douglas firs.
Bigleaf maple can be used to make furniture or even specialty guitars, but often ends up sold as firewood. Some landowners, whose economic fortunes are tied to fir, see bigleaf maple as a scourge. Many have tried to eradicate the species from their land.
"In traditional forestry, it's viewed as a weed," said Al Craney, a retired forester in Skagit County who has been helping McLeod. "That's a big mistake."
Near streams, bigleaf maples provide important shade for fish. Their canopies, home to insects, provide food. Maple roots can prevent erosion. Maple seeds are food for terrestrial creatures.
Leaving maple groves after clear cut logging stands of fir could help maintain the stability of slopes, Ganguly said.
Syrup revenue also could prevent the conversion of forest land for development, which is the biggest cause of deforestation in Washington, Wheiler said.
A forest more diverse in species is likely more healthy. And if maples are producing revenue, that reduces financial pressure to harvest fir before it's ideal.
"It changes the conversation of how you manage the forest. It totally turns it upside down," Ettl said.