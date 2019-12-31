ELMER CITY — Officials identified on Tuesday afternoon the body of a man who went missing from the Colville Indian Reservation on Christmas Eve.
Leonard "Junior" Simpson, 41, was last seen walking on Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City, according to Colville Tribal officials.
Colville Tribal Natural Resource Officers and Okanogan County Sheriff Search and Rescue were looking for Simpson with the help of local ranchers and other volunteers on horseback and ATVs.
Two volunteers located Simpson's body. Henry Hix, chief of the Colville Tribal Natural Resource Enforcement Department, identified him, according to a news release.
— The Spokesman-Review