OMAK — An Okanogan County snowplow slid off an icy road, rolled onto its side and got stuck in a creek Sunday morning.
The driver was uninjured after the heavy industrial truck backed into Salmon Creek, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Salmon Creek Road and Spring Coulee Road, about 4 miles west of Omak. A towing company used two trucks to haul the plow truck out of the water.
The state Department of Ecology said it brought in a contractor to remove pockets of diesel fuel that spilled into the creek from the truck.