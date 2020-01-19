OMAK — An Okanogan County snowplow slid off an icy road, rolled onto its side and got stuck in a creek Sunday morning.

The driver was uninjured after the heavy industrial truck backed into Salmon Creek, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The incident occurred at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Salmon Creek Road and Spring Coulee Road, about 4 miles west of Omak. A towing company used two trucks to haul the plow truck out of the water.

The state Department of Ecology said it brought in a contractor to remove pockets of diesel fuel that spilled into the creek from the truck.

