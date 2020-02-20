SPOKANE — A 24-year-old Omak man has pleaded guilty to making an online threat after posting on Facebook that he planned to shoot and kill Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
Jaydin Ledford entered the plea in a federal courtroom in Spokane on Tuesday. Prosecutors and Ledford's defense team have agreed to a sentence that would keep Ledford out of prison but require he serve five years of probation. That deal must be approved by U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson.
Knezovich said in a phone message Thursday he participated in the plea agreement.
"I have no issues with the agreement whatsoever," the sheriff said.
Ledford was arrested Feb. 20, 2019, after federal authorities traced Facebook posts to a unique internet address at his home in Omak.
Weeks prior, Ledford had posted that "Ozzie Knezovich is going to get a bullet in his skull," according to court records. In a later post, Ledford referenced a controversial state initiative, I-1639, which placed additional restrictions on the sale and storage of semiautomatic weapons in Washington.
Knezovich had publicly said he believed the initiative was unenforceable but did not go so far as other sheriffs who said they would ignore the new law. In an interview after his arrest, Ledford said he wanted sheriffs to follow the law and that he disliked guns, according to court records.
Ledford is not in custody. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 5 in Spokane.