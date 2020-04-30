SEATTLE — Newly available federal benefits helped draw nearly 138,000 new unemployment claims in Washington last week, pushing the number of individuals seeking jobless assistance to more than three-quarters of a million, or roughly one in five workers, as coronavirus continues to hammer the economy.
For the week ending April 25, the state received 137,605 initial claims for unemployment insurance, up nearly 67% from the prior week, according to figures released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department. That contrasted with a decline in national jobless claims, which fell 18.5% to 3.8 million for the week ending April 25, the Labor Department reported.
Washington’s latest figures push the total number of state workers who have filed for unemployment insurance since March 7 to 787,533 — more than two-and-a-half times the weekly peak during the Great Recession. It comes as total benefits paid to state workers since the start of the pandemic reached nearly $1.5 billion, much it coming from recently enacted federal pandemic assistance legislation.
With many workers eligible for both state and federal benefits, “This is, by far, the largest week of unemployment benefits delivered in our state’s history,” Employment Security Department commissioner Suzi LeVine said in a statement Thursday morning.
But Washington’s jobless numbers also highlighted problems that tens of thousands of state workers are still having accessing unemployment benefits — problems that LeVine promised to “work night and day” to resolve.
For weeks, the Employment Security Department has been bracing for what LeVine called a “tsunami” of new claims as the state began processing applications for the new federal benefits.
The federal benefits, which flow through the state’s unemployment insurance system, were part of a $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus bill enacted in March and provide financial relief for independent contractors and many other workers not typically eligible for state unemployment insurance. The federal package also includes an extra $600 weekly benefit for all unemployed workers along with 13 additional weeks of benefits, which lifts Washington’s total to 39.
The Employment Security Department had expected the new federal benefits to draw a large number of new claims, and had encouraged workers eligible for those benefits to wait to file until April 18, when state’s claim system had been updated to handle the federal benefits.
Further, because many individuals would be filing claims under both state and federal programs, the department anticipated an even larger surge in initial claims last week. As predicted, total claims for the week rose to 1.455 million, more than double the number from the week before.
But the state has struggled to process all the new claims, and many applicants have complained of not receiving benefits. In some cases, applicants reported being unable to file claims because the department’s website kept crashing or because they were unable to get through to the department’s call center to resolve a problem.
But department officials say that in many cases, applicants’ claims contain discrepancies that need to be individually reviewed before full benefits can be paid. In other cases, applicants may who have successfully filed an initial claim may have failed to file a recurring claim the following week, as required by state law.
Of the 787,533 individuals who have filed for unemployment insurance since March 7, 504,284 individuals have received benefits.
“We know people are struggling all across the state and many are in desperate situations,” LeVine said. “I am so sorry that we haven’t been able to provide everyone with relief when they need it and we will continue to work hard to eliminate this backlog and get money to all those who are eligible as quickly as possible.”