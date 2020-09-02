OTHELLO — A teacher at Scootney Springs Elementary has tested positive for the coronavirus, and a second Scootney Springs teacher is displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Both are under quarantine, and so are seven other Scootney Springs staff members.
Ed Petersen, Othello School District communications director, said the teacher who tested positive took the test Aug. 26 and was not at Scootney Springs when parents and students came to the school for the district's "soft opening" event. The teacher has not been identified.
Three teachers and two aides who had close contact with the teacher who tested positive are under quarantine. The teacher who tested positive is not displaying any symptoms, nor are the teachers and aides who came into contact with him or her.
Two staff members have family members who have tested positive for the coronavirus or are displaying symptoms. They are in quarantine.
Othello is the center of coronavirus activity in Adams County — of the 641 cases in the county as of Aug. 31, 603 have been in Othello.