clean-and-prosperous-washington-1536x997.jpg

Jeremy Butzlaff, president of MTR Western, owners of the all-electric charter bus in the background, speaks at a news conference urging use of proceeds from Washington cap-and-trade emission allowance auctions to get more electric cars, trucks and buses on the road. Clean and Prosperous Washington, a group which backed the program, held the event Wednesday at the company’s Seattle location. Also pictured are Paula Sardinas, CEO of Purpose Driven Girl, and Mike Elliott, electrical project manager for the Nisqually Tribe.

 Washington State Standard/Jerry Cornfield

SEATTLE — As millions more in state revenue rolls in from Washington’s marquee policy to combat climate change, discussions are heating up over what to do with the windfall.

The cap-and-trade program has brought in $1.3 billion so far. At this pace, the state will have a billion more than expected by next year.



