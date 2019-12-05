SPOKANE — Months after the city fired him for his behavior toward a gay subordinate, a former Spokane Parks and Recreation Department supervisor will get his old job back and, pending City Council approval, a $100,000 settlement.
Adriano Eva has been on paid administrative leave since the Civil Service Commission ruled in April that his removal was unwarranted. Having exhausted its avenues of appeal of the commission’s decision, the city now says Eva is set to return to work in January.
Separately, the Spokane City Council will vote Monday on a proposed $100,000 settlement, decided through mediation, to resolve a claim Eva brought against the city for damages stemming from his punishment.
An investigation into Eva’s conduct began in October 2018 when Conor Wigert, a seasonal parks employee, alerted human resources officials that Eva had questioned him about his sexuality, including “how it worked to be attracted to another man.”
The city reviewed the allegations and found Eva had violated its harassment policies. He was first demoted, then laid off, until the Civil Service Commission ordered he be reinstated.
In anticipation of his return to a supervisory position in January, the city has had “counseling sessions” with Eva “about what’s appropriate as a supervisor,” said city spokeswoman Marlene Feist.
“We’ve been having discussions with him and employees in the department to ease that return to work,” Feist said.
Marshall Casey, an attorney representing Eva, said the city and Eva have had a “good working relationship so far” and are working together on a “good transition.”
“It seems like the city’s going to work hard and he’s going to work to ensure that he transitions back, with the goal being he does he come back and help take care of the citizens of Spokane,” Casey said.
Responding to questions about Eva supervising gay employees and avoiding similar complaints in the future, Casey said “he’ll go back to work, he’s going to follow what the city of Spokane wants from him. His goal is to serve the citizens of Spokane.”
Shortly after he began as Eva’s assistant, Eva told Wigert that “he knew I was gay” and stated that “he has love in his heart for all people, but that he believes what the Bible says,” Wigert wrote in an email to human resources.
“He asked me if he could ask questions and, not knowing how to tell my boss no, I agreed,” Wigert wrote.
Eva allegedly once told Wigert of a gay couple in his native country, Brazil, that would cut boys’ hair in exchange for sexual favors.
“I quickly explained to him that pedophilia and homosexuality are completely different, but it left me feeling completely demoralized for my boss to be making that comparison, even if he wasn’t meaning for it to be one,” Wigert wrote.
Eva disclosed Wigert’s sexual orientation to other employees.
“I want to think that it was just him trying to show how ok with it he is, but it serves as an othering position — you are different, and I’m ok with it, but you are different,” Wigert wrote.
After investigating the claim, the city found Eva had violated its general harassment and sexual harassment policies. He was demoted to a nonsupervisory role in December 2018. Because there were no openings available at the level to which he was demoted, Eva was ultimately laid off. He was placed on unpaid layoff status, meaning he would have the right to a position if one were to open up again.
Eva appealed the city’s decision to the Civil Service Commission, which held hearings and unanimously ordered him reinstated. The commission found Eva had not willfully violated the city’s policies, nor had the city proven that Eva’s actions were unwelcome.
Casey noted that Eva had never been told his behavior made others feel uncomfortable.
“He’s a man of character who really does have love for many different people and really cares about them,” Casey said.
More than a year after he first aired his concerns, Wigert told The Spokesman-Review on Thursday that he had never expected himself to be in this situation. Wigert no longer works for the city but said his departure is unrelated to Eva.
“It’s been a long and hard process. I never had any intentions beside the fact of telling one of my coworkers that I was uncomfortable, and it went from there,” Wigert said.