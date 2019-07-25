YAKIMA — A brush fire in the L.T. Murray Wildfire Area near Selah spread to 4,000 acres as of Thursday morning.
The Pipeline Fire was 10% contained as of Thursday evening, according to Stevie Mathieu, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.
The fire started at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday as a thunderstorm passed through the area. The official cause is listed as unknown.
Roughly 400 homes were issued Level 2 evacuation notices Wednesday and remain in place, according to the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
Level 2 notices indicate there’s a significant risk to the area, and the fire is moving closer. Necessary items should be packed, and people with mobility or medical issues should evacuate. Farmers and ranchers also should move livestock.
The fire started 12 miles north of Yakima. Federal, state and local fire districts have responded, with support from aircraft and a helicopters.
A fire weather watch is in effect in Eastern Washington Friday afternoon through evening due to wind and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
The alert means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast, increasing the likelihood of existing fires rapidly spreading and new fires starting.
Wind is expected to blow northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, the release said. In the Kittitas Valley, peak gusts can be expected to reach 40 mph.
Relative humidity throughout the area is expected to be 12-24%.