SPOKANE — Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho is suing a group of anti-abortion protesters who lead frequent religious services outside the health care provider’s Spokane clinic, alleging the noisy demonstrations have interfered with treatment and intimidated patients and staff.
Attorneys filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court against the group calling itself “The Church at Planned Parenthood,” or TCAPP. The named defendants include state Rep. Matt Shea; Covenant Church and Covenant Christian School; pastors Ken Peters, Gabe Blomgren and Seth Haberman; and Clay Roy, who is described as the director of TCAPP.
“These are not protesters — they are bullies who are trying to take away care from young women, men, the LGBTQ community and Black, Indigenous, people of color in Spokane,” Karl Eastlund, chief executive of the regional Planned Parenthood organization, said in a statement.
“Our health center is the principal provider of reproductive health care in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, and we see 10,000 patients annually who otherwise would not have access to the care that they need,” Eastlund said. “Enough is enough.”
The lawsuit seeks damages and a permanent injunction to stop TCAPP’s gatherings outside the clinic, which sometimes draw several hundred people.
Since the gatherings began in 2018, Planned Parenthood has implored Spokane police to enforce the city’s noise ordinance as well as a state law banning disruptions of health care facilities. In March, the Spokane City Council voted 6-1 to adopt another city ordinance with the same effect as the state law, but Planned Parenthood alleges police have refused to enforce it.
“Patients who rely on Planned Parenthood for vital medical care have the same right as all Washingtonians to access health care without unreasonable disruption or interference,” Kim Clark, an attorney with Legal Voice, a firm focused on women’s and LGBTQ rights, said in a statement.
“This is more vital than ever in a global health pandemic that is disproportionately harming people of color — people who already face substantial obstacles to accessing health care,” Clark said. “TCAPP and its loud mob of angry protesters, many of whom carry guns, have terrorized patients and staff at Planned Parenthood long enough.”
Tuesday’s hourlong TCAPP demonstration drew about 200 people, plus several counterprotesters who spent most of their time on the other side of Indiana Avenue. As has become routine, police set up a bright orange barricade to corral the TCAPP followers in a green space outside the clinic.
The featured speaker was Joey Gibson, the founder of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, members of which have incited violence at public demonstrations. Gibson and five other men were indicted on felony rioting charges last summer following a brawl outside a Portland bar. One local member of another far-right group, the Proud Boys, stood near Gibson as he spoke.
Peters, who recently announced he’s leaving Spokane to bring TCAPP demonstrations to Planned Parenthood locations across the country, said Tuesday lawyers from the American Center for Law and Justice have agreed to defend TCAPP’s leaders from the lawsuit. The ACLJ is led by attorney Jay Sekulow, who helped lead President Donald Trump’s defense in the impeachment trial.
“We’re here to worship, pray, preach together. That’s all we do. We’re here to fight with spiritual weapons,” Peters told the crowd Tuesday. “They can try to keep us quiet with the sound ordinance, but they can’t stop us. So if we got to sing quiet, we’ll sing quiet. But we’re not going to stop singing. We’re not going to stop praising. We’re not going to stop.”
Replacing Peters at Covenant Church will be Shea, who did not file for re-election to his Spokane Valley House seat this year. The lawsuit notes that an independent investigation commissioned by the House last year found Shea engaged in domestic terrorism during an armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.
On Tuesday, Peters echoed Shea’s view that Christians are persecuted more than any other group.
“The most hated race in America is Christians right now. It really is,” Peters said to applause.