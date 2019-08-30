MOUNT RAINIER — Plans for $200 million resort to serve visitors to Mount Rainier National Park are resurfacing decades after initial approval.
The project came back to life with a recent status hearing, and an upcoming decision could put construction in motion 25 years after plans were first announced.
Park Junction Resort at Mount Rainier would cover 420 acres about 11 miles from the park on state Route 706, halfway between Elbe and Ashford.
The resort would bring a 270-room hotel with restaurants, two indoor and four outdoor tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, spa and fitness center, according to the resort's website.
Plans also call for a 22,000-square-foot conference center, an 18-hole golf course, a sewer plant and residences.
The residences, according to project manager Sylvia Cleaver Shepherd, would total 325 units.
In an emailed response to questions from The News Tribune, Shepherd described the units as a mix of duplexes, fourplexes, sixplexes, and detached single residences.
According to her email, employee housing would be built off site.
There's also a 20,000 to 30,000-square-foot shopping center planned for retail and tourist shops.
"Tenants are likely to include a convenience store, sports and apparel shops, bakery, ice cream shop, gift shop and art gallery," according to the website.
Its initial incarnation led to legal battles before its initial hearing examiner approval about 19 years ago.
Over the course of its history, the project has been polarizing for residents in the surrounding communities.
Some people worry about a changing landscape and perceived environmental impacts along with the prospects of more traffic on the road to the park entrance that often is congested now.
Others see it as a chance to finally bring local jobs and opportunity to the rural area, fulfilling a goal first set forth by a local family behind the project years ago.
"The goal always has been to provide something for the valley," Shepherd told The News Tribune in a recent phone interview, "a reason for kids growing up there to stay in the place they love, creating jobs. That's what started the whole thing."
The first plans for the site were filed July 5, 1994. Those applications were for a rezone, environmental review and wetland review.
In the following years, the project faced many challenges as it went through the county planning and permitting process and the courts.
Its conditional use permit alone included 106 conditions of approval, with one of those being regular status hearings.
The first status hearing was held in 2012, the second one in 2014.
What's happened on the property in the 25-year span has mainly amounted to logging of some of the site and not much else.
In alerting residents of the third status hearing, the county's planning department sent notifications to people on the last mailing list it had on file as parties of record from past hearing examiner decisions on the project.
That meant by 2019, a lot of the notices were returned because those folks had moved on.
Other factors offer evidence of the length of time passed since the project was first floated.
One of the principal applicants and financial backer, Selwyn Bingham, died in 2013. Concerns remain among the project's opponents over whether there is sufficient financing in place now.
Shepherd would not disclose any details on who now was offering replacement financing.
In June, a site development application was submitted for the first phase, mainly focused on clearing and grading a portion of the property. A status hearing application soon followed.
In the meantime, a quarter century has brought changes to the project that were not possible at the start.
The idea of building a virtual driving range instead of dedicating land for one was raised as a possible wetlands mitigation at the July hearing, according to an audio recording of the hearing obtained from the planning department.
As the hearing examiner considers whether the project should ramp up again without additional reviews, supporters point to how the area and the park could benefit.
"I'm personally excited about this resort," James Ball, an Ashford resident and business owner, said in his testimony at the July hearing. "The town of Ashford I don't think currently suffices as something that a world-class tourist destination like Mount Rainier National Park deserves.
"I do respectfully agree with some of the people who are hoping to maintain the rural type of community that Ashford is, but as we've heard testimony, the people are not going to stop coming ... the traffic is there. Hoping that it goes away is not the answer."
Shepherd told The News Tribune she has no plans to abandon ship after working so long on the project.
"It was to be my last project," she said. "I have never given up on a project and don't intend to now."