SPOKANE — The effort to rename the East Central Community Center after a civil rights icon has met pushback from those who believe the name should continue to reflect the neighborhood it serves.
Nearly two years after it first won a city contract to operate the community center at 500 S. Stone St., the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center wants the city to change the building's name to match the organization that now operates inside it.
The Spokane City Council will have the final say in whether to approve the proposal to change the East Central Community Center into the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Last week, the proposal failed to win the approval of the city's Plan Commission, which reviewed it in an advisory capacity and recommended that the name remain the East Central Community Center.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center, a community nonprofit that has operated for years on South Sherman Street, won a four-year funding contract to operate the community center in 2017, following a controversial selection process. It succeeded the East Central Community Organization, which had taken over operation of the facility from the city in 2012.
The East Central Community Center is one of several in Spokane, including the Northeast Community Center and West Central Community Center.
A survey posted online for 10 days in June found that a plurality of voters endorsed renaming the center after Martin Luther King Jr. Of the 738 votes, 49% supported renaming the center after King, compared to 32% who wished for the name to remain the same. Other options, which received far fewer votes, included Underhill, Liberty, Emmett Holmes, Peter Barrow and Lydia Sims.
But after a contentious discussion at its meeting on Wednesday, the Plan Commission decided a geographic name was a better fit.
Plan Commission Vice President Greg Francis said the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center has "done a fantastic job" operating the community center, but he noted that their contract with the city is not in perpetuity.
"My concern is if that contract is lost at some point — which was lost with the previous operator — that we suddenly have dysfunction there," Francis said.
While funding is only guaranteed for only four years, the organization has a 15-year lease with the city for the building.
Freda Gandy, executive director of the Martin Luther King Family Outreach Center, told KHQ-TV that the Plan Commission's recommendation was a "slap in the face," adding that it sends the message that "you're good enough to do the work, but you may not rename it."
The Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center was not invited to present to the commission, Gandy added.
"It was just sad for them to make a decision without even hearing from us," Gandy said.
The Martin Luther King Family Outreach Center has the backing of Councilwoman Kate Burke, who said the new name "is going to be uplifting to them and their neighbors."
"This is their identity, it's been their identity," Burke said of the Martin Luther King Jr. name.
In addition to earning the support of those who voted in the survey, Burke argued that the Martin Luther King Family Outreach Center "operates this contract and feels like they're at their home."
"They're here to stay and invest in this community," Burke said.
Burke noted that most members of the Plan Commission are white, and that the name change "for folks who have gone through oppression, could be something that's very meaningful to them."
"That was never part of the conversation, and I just think that was an overlooked issue," Burke said.
Burke received backlash from members when she noted the racial makeup of the commission last week.
"The community centers are an identity thing for a neighborhood, and it makes far more sense to leave the name as it is because that identifies the community that it services," said commission member Sylvia St. Clair. "It has absolutely nothing to do with prejudice, and I really resent that."
The City Council has yet to schedule the proposal for a vote.