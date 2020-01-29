OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers unveiled a bill Wednesday that would allow King County to impose a tax on big businesses with employees who earn at least $150,000 a year.
The money raised would have to be spent on affordable housing, public-safety needs, homeless services and behavioral-health services.
State Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, who's sponsoring the bill with Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine asked her to champion the proposal.
The bill had 11 additional co-sponsors Wednesday afternoon — including longtime former House Speaker Frank Chopp, D-Seattle — and more could join. The state Legislature has only 43 days left in this year's short session.
Macri said the bill has support from the Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council and from some large Seattle-area corporations, though she didn't provide a list. Expedia is backing the bill, a company spokeswoman said.
"A coalition has come together on this idea," Macri said. "The mayor and the executive are taking the lead" on lobbying business leaders.
Durkan and Constantine issued a written statement Wednesday, saying the tax could raise as much as $121 million per year.
"Our region is working every day to tackle homelessness and increase the production of affordable housing, but we know that we must do more," they said. "We thank legislators in Olympia for recognizing that regional need and for bringing forward a progressive new funding tool for King County ... We know more input and ideas will help make this bill better, but we cannot miss this moment to act."
Amazon and Microsoft were contacted but didn't immediately comment.
The Seattle Times reported earlier this month that Durkan was talking to allies inside and outside City Hall about big-business tax ideas, including a countywide tax on highly paid employees.
Politicians, activists and corporate leaders have in recent months been scrambling to stake out positions on taxing big businesses. Seattle passed a per-employee tax on big businesses in 2018 that would have raised an estimated $47 million per year. But the city almost immediately repealed the measure under pressure from a potential referendum and critics that included Amazon.
Since last November's City Council elections, the debate has been heating up again. Socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant won reelection and has launched a new "Tax Amazon" campaign.
House Bill 2907 would allow King County to impose a tax of 0.1% to 0.2% on compensation paid by businesses to employees making at least $150,000 a year. Small businesses (those with 50 employees or fewer that pay half their employees under $150,000 per year) would be exempt, as would motor-vehicle fuel businesses, liquor businesses and "comprehensive cancer centers."
The tax wouldn't apply to supermarkets, and the county could grant an employer a one-year exemption "due to extreme financial hardship."
It would appear to apply to sole proprietors who earn at least $150,000 per year.
The Durkan and Constantine administrations and large employers collaborated on the bill, Macri said. The hardship exemption wasn't crafted for Boeing, she said.
Macri wrote in a text message that a representative for King County told her the extreme hardship exemption "was in consideration of any business that might have a potential problem in the future" and was "not specific to Boeing."
Businesses that would be covered by the tax can be expected to spend about $56 billion next year to compensate employees making at least $150,000, according to a forecast provided by Durkan's office, based on Washington State Employment Security Department data from 2018.
Taxing that amount at 0.2% would yield about $111 million, and"pass-through entities" such as law firms would yield an additional $10 million, according to the forecast.
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn issued a statement Wednesday slamming the bill.
"This renewed effort to tax jobs is a political zombie stumbling back from the graveyard of bad ideas. This proposal is just Seattle's failed head tax with a new coat of paint," Dunn said.