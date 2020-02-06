OLYMPIA — A bill mandating radio collars on wolves in "problem packs" is making its way through the Washington Legislature this week.
Introduced by Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, House Bill 2906 goes before the House Committee on Rural Development, Agriculture, & Natural Resources on Friday.
The bill states that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife "must radio collar at least two wolves in every pack in conflict. The department is encouraged, but not required, to radio collar at least one wolf in every pack in the state that has been confirmed by the department."
No additional funds would be dedicated to WDFW, although it does state that "the department must use existing department-owned collars."
The bill has 11 co-sponsors.
Currently, 14 wolves in eight packs are collared, according to WDFW. A minimum of 126 wolves, 27 packs and 15 breeding pairs were counted last year by biologists.
WDFW's lethal removal policy allows killing wolves if they prey on livestock three times in a 30-day period or four times in a 10-month period and if two nonlethal deterrents have already been deployed.
During a televised hearing with the House Rural Development, Agriculture, & Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday, Kretz said the collars would help range riders and ranchers know where wolves are. More collars would also allow WDFW to target wolves that killed cattle.
"We cannot ignore these chronic problems and expect to have any public acceptance of a wolf recovery program," he said.
Kretz added: "We're willing to live with wolves. We'll do our best, but we have to have a partner in the department that's doing their best and I don't think we're seeing that."
WDFW is supportive of the idea, said Donny Martorello, WDFW's wolf policy lead. However, as currently written it would be impossible to meet the requirements.
"As much as we agree it's a priority, having it as a requirement sets us up for failure and the public for even more frustration," Martorello said during Tuesday's hearing.
He asked that the bill make collaring two wolves a priority, not a requirement. Collaring wildlife, particularly wolves, is extremely difficult, he said.
"There is no guarantee," he said. "Particularly with wolves. They are very, very smart and intelligent."
The Washington Cattleman's Association supports the bill.
Conservation Northwest remained neutral on the legislation.
The Spokane-based Lands Council, the Kettle Range Conservation group, the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups sent a letter in opposition to the proposed legislation Monday.
The groups reiterated the difficulty of collaring wolves, in addition to the potential danger to the wolves. They also argued it would shunt limited resources from nonlethal efforts. Instead, they said, the state should invest in "the complete and correct application of range riding and/or guard animals."