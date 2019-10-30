YAKIMA — Prosecutors are dropping a vehicular homicide charge against an Olympia woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed a man near Sunnyside in 2018.
While Diane Lenay Hughes, 35, tested positive for methamphetamine after the crash, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said there was also evidence that the crash was caused by a blow-out in one of the vehicle's tires.
"Because the failure of the retread tire is the superseding cause of the crash, the state is unable to prove that Ms. Hughes' impaired driving was the proximate cause of the July 11, 2018, crash that killed (Patrick B.) Carpenter," Brusic said in a statement.
Hughes was driving west on Interstate 82 near Sunnyside on July 11, 2018, when a rear tire blowing caused the vehicle to go into the median and roll over, ejecting both Hughes and Carpenter, according to court documents.
Hughes' injuries left her paralyzed, Brusic said. She tested positive for methamphetamine in her system after the crash, court documents said, which led to the charge being filed in May.