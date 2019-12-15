YAKIMA — With paid family and medical leave such a novel concept — only a handful of states offer paid leave programs — it's not surprising that the state Employment Security Department has fielded many questions. Here are a few of the common questions and answers about the state's new paid family and medical leave program.
Who qualifies for paid leave?
People who have worked at least 820 hours (about 16 hours a week) in Washington during the past year, even if they are working different part-time jobs.
What situations qualify for paid family leave?
Paid leave can be used for a new child, whether that is through birth, adoption or foster care; recovery from a major surgery, serious illness or injury; treatment for a chronic health condition; receiving inpatient treatment for substance abuse or mental care; taking care of a family member with a serious health condition; or taking off time to be with a family member on active duty military.
There are several groups that don't qualify for the benefit, including federal employees and workers of an employer who has an approved exemption because the employer provides family and medical leave benefits through a voluntary plan or is covered by a collective bargaining agreement that hasn't been opened or renegotiated since Oct. 19, 2017.
Self-employed people and tribal employees need to opt in to the paid leave program. Doing so requires paying the employer portion of the premium for at least three years and reporting wages and other information quarterly.
How much time can I take?
Most can take up to 12 weeks. Those who give birth to a baby or have both a personal medical event and a family caregiving event that occur in the same year can get up to 16 weeks. Cases involving complications from a pregnancy can be eligible for 18 weeks.
You are not required to take the leave all at once. You can use the leave for more than one qualified medical event, but claims cannot be for the same hours. For example, if you have 16 weeks, you can use eight weeks for maternity leave and eight weeks to care for a family member.
In addition, those who gave birth or adopted a child in 2019 have up to 12 months from the child birth or adoption to receive paid leave. However, that may mean the inability to take the full 12 weeks of leave. For example, a parent who had a child born on Feb. 1, 2019, would only be able to take leave from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1, 2020. A parent with a child born on May 1, 2019, should be able to take the full leave as long as it's before May 1, 2020.
How much will I get?
While you're on leave, you'll receive payments based on a percentage of weekly earnings. The maximum amount is $1,000 a week.
How is the program funded?
The program is funded through a premium based on the employee's gross wages. In 2019, the premium was 0.4% of an employee's gross wages. An employer can either pay the entire amount or deduct up to 63.333% of the premium from employee paychecks.
Small businesses with 50 or fewer employees are not required to pay the employer portion of the premium, though their employees can still take advantage of the benefit. The employer would continue deducting the employee's portion of the premium, which is 33.667% of the premium.
How did it come about?
The Legislature passed Senate Bill 5975 in 2017. The bill was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on July 2017. Another recent bill, Substitute House Bill 1399, which modified aspects of the paid leave program, was also signed into law on April 2019.