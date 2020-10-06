EPHRATA — A Quincy man was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty in a case involving his ex-girlfriend.
William Roland Contreras Ayala, 20, pleaded guilty last week to domestic violence residential burglary and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.
Police were dispatched to Third Avenue Southwest in March for a report that Ayala had broken into the house of his ex-girlfriend. A friend had reportedly been picking up the victim's children when Ayala knocked on the door, demanded to see his ex-girlfriend and then pushed his way inside.
The victim was holding a knife when Ayala broke into the house. Ayala reportedly grabbed the knife and tried to make her stab him with it, before pulling out a gun and trying to force her to shoot him with it. Another man intervened, separating the two and taking Ayala's gun away, according to court documents.
Ayala had already driven away from the scene by the time officers arrived, but was arrested shortly afterward.
