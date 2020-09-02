KENNEWICK — Just 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the disease were reported in the Tri-Cities area on Wednesday.
That compares to 25 cases Tuesday and an average of 33 cases per day reported the previous three days.
Despite an uptick in cases some days the week before in Benton County, daily new cases have dropped by more than 50% since early July.
"The trends in Benton and Franklin counties are really impressive, I will say," said Dr. Amy Person, health officer at the Benton Franklin Health District, in a webcast of the Tri-City Development Council on Wednesday. "We have cleared our peak and are progressing downward at a really lovely rate."
She credits the work of the 300,000 residents of the two counties in wearing masks in public, limiting gatherings to no more than five nonhousehold members, staying home when sick and maintaining social distance.
"They are all new habits, a little harder to get used to, but really how we are taking control of COVID-19, which for a long time really took control of us," she said.
The number of new cases for the past two weeks in Franklin County has dropped below 200 to 199.
In the previous two-week period in Franklin County there were 347 new cases.
New cases in Benton County dropped from 282 for the two-week period ending on Tuesday to 260 for the two weeks ending Wednesday. New cases are down 33 from the previous two-week period.
The two counties are working toward goals of fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 people in two weeks, which is the recommendation of the Washington state Department of Health to begin allowing some in-person school classes.
For Benton County that means dropping to 150 cases total in two weeks and for Franklin County it would be about 72 cases total in two weeks.