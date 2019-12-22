SPOKANE — Foster care youth in the Spokane region stayed at hotels 40 times in November, when caseworkers could not find them places to stay.
In a region that typically has a low number of emergency placements at hotels, the relatively high number of those placements last month is one sign of a larger trend: the foster care system is serving children with intensifying needs and providing limited options for the workers who care for them.
Throughout Washington state, children in the custody of the Department of Children, Youth and Families were placed in hotels or foster homes in emergency single-night placements at higher rates in 2019 than any year since 2014, when the Office of the Family and Children's Ombuds began keeping track.
The 2019 annual report from the ombuds includes DCYF workers who described having to use "placement exceptions" more often, though not due to a lack of foster homes.
"They assert that placement exceptions continue because of major changes in the population that DCYF serves, specifically an increase in youth with serious mental health concerns, youth involved with the juvenile justice system, and youth who suffer from major developmental disabilities," the 2019 annual report says.
Often, children entering the state's foster care system are dealing with myriad issues that are interrelated and impacted by the trauma of abuse and neglect if it is present, said Patrick Dowd, director of the ombuds office.
"So, you might have a child that's on the autism spectrum and then you add trauma to that by abuse or neglect from a parent, further trauma by the child welfare system, placement disruptions and lack of stability in a school setting, and all of those kinds of the instances," Dowd said. "All of those adverse experiences on the child, I think, compound themselves."
DCYF workers struggle to find placements for children with elevated developmental, behavioral or mental health needs, Dowd's team found. If a foster family does not think they can take a child, they do not have to, and the report details caseworkers working until 9 p.m. some nights to find a place for children, using hotels as a last resort.
Region 1, which includes Chelan and Douglas counties, usually averages less than three hotel stays per month, Debra Johnson with DCYF said. Statewide, all regions in the foster care system are serving kids with higher needs, the report says.
Angela Getz, director of youth services at YFA Connections, said their crisis residential center serves a lot of youth who are in conflict in foster homes or adoptive families. The crisis residential center is for shorter-term stays, but kids can be extended as a part of the Hope Program and stay for up to 75 days with extensions. Youth who are 12 to 18 years old can stay at YFA Connections.
While the YFA crisis center will take youth with developmental disabilities or mental health diagnoses, Getz said the facility does not specialize in mental health care, and the shortage of long-term inpatient beds for youth in the state disproportionately impacts Eastern Washington. There is one publicly funded children's long-term inpatient facility east of the Cascades, which has 16 beds.
"We need places like the CRC that are funded with highly trained behavioral health staff that aren't a psychiatric hospital, like a group home," Getz said.
Dowd agreed, saying that while inpatient stabilization care for youth needing emergent mental health care is available, the step-down facilities and long-term care options are lacking.
In essence, the state's foster care system is acting as a "service provider of last resort," the ombuds report says. Statewide, families are calling the agency not with allegations of abuse or neglect, but because they are at their wit's end and need help.
"The parent is coming to the department and saying, 'Help me, put my child in a group home or therapeutic foster care, because this behavior is beyond my ability to meet this child's needs,' " Dowd said. "And DCYF is at a loss. (They) were built to respond to families where there's abuse and neglect, and there's not abuse and neglect, so what do we do?"