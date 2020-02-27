MOSES LAKE — While a date for the start of construction at the new Samaritan Healthcare hospital in Moses Lake hasn't been announced, it probably will be after June 30.
Samaritan's hospital district commissioners approved construction of a new 50-bed hospital in March 2019, and groundbreaking tentatively had been scheduled for spring 2020. But a groundbreaking date closer to midsummer came up during a discussion of financing for the project.
Bob Pennington, a financial consultant working with hospital officials on the project, said one of the lenders had different provisions in its loan proposal, depending on whether construction started before or after June 30. "We think it's actually going to be a date after that," Pennington said.
Chief Executive Officer Theresa Sullivan said hospital officials looked at the final proposed design last week, reviewing exterior and interior materials and landscaping. "We are moving into the construction documents phase now," she said.
Joe Kunkel, the consultant working with the hospital on the project, said representatives of the contractor, Graham Construction and Management, Spokane, will review the proposed design and provide a cost estimate. Kunkel said that process should take about three weeks.
Changes to the design will be required if the cost estimate exceeds the project budget, he said. Hospital officials are applying for loans totaling $128 million.
"We should know a little over three weeks from now how that (the cost estimate) paired against what we were anticipating for costs and see if we need to make adjustments or we just move forward," Kunkel said.
As part of the financing discussion, commissioners voted to apply for a $31 million loan from Washington Trust Bank. Hospital officials have applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $97 million, the bulk of the loan.
With construction of a new hospital beginning this year, hospital officials are starting to consider what to do with the existing facility.
"We will also be setting up a meeting — I don't know that it's been scheduled yet — for planning for this existing building," Sullivan said.