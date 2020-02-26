SPOKANE — A recent poll of likely Washington Democratic voters gives Bernie Sanders a lead over his opponents in the March 10 presidential primary, but nearly 1 in 4 respondents said they hadn't yet picked a candidate.
The numbers released Wednesday from Crosscut/Elway indicate a strong base of support for Sanders, who carried the state in the 2016 caucus system, but show that 22% of respondents were still unsure of their choice to take on President Donald Trump as of Feb. 18.
Sanders was the first pick of 21% of survey respondents, which leaned heavily to Western Washington, with 83% of the respondents representing King County or another portion of the west side of the state. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent tens of thousands of dollars on TV ads and mailers in the Inland Northwest, polled in second place, with 15%. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, and Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, each polled at 11%. Former Vice President Joe Biden polled at 10%, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg polled at 9%.
The survey was conducted via both landline and cellphone, and included text invitations to an online poll. Researchers contacted 404 likely voters in the Democratic primary, and the poll has a margin of error of 5%.
Poll respondents gave differing reasons for their choices. For those in support of Sanders, 55% said their support was based on his "overall philosophy or approach to governing." A plurality of Bloomberg supporters, about 1 in 3, said they supported the largely self-financed candidate because of his "electability."
The poll was conducted from Feb. 15-18, before Bloomberg's first appearance on stage ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Sanders, who made a campaign stop in Tacoma on the final day of the poll, won the caucuses handily, and Bloomberg's first debate performance was widely criticized.
Researchers asked respondents about their 2016 picks and who they were supporting in the 2020 contest. Sanders supporters four years ago indicated they were largely staying with their pick. Hillary Clinton voters split their support and a plurality said they were undecided, but 18% of those who voted for Clinton said they were now backing Bloomberg.
Ballots were mailed last week for the Washington presidential primary, which will be responsible for assigning 107 delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. As of Tuesday, the Spokane County Elections Office reported 13,392 ballots had been returned, of the 333,806 registered voters in the county. That translates to 4% return rate with two weeks of voting left to go.
Those numbers do not break out turnout by political preference, meaning that ballots also include Republicans voting in their noncompetitive primary.