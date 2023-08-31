 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seafood sustainability a looming question for PNW sushi industry

FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-1-SE

Batsukh Sevjid cuts a bluefin tuna from Spain, weighing more than 500-pounds, for costumers orders at Young Ocean's facility in Kent on July 18.

SEATTLE — The fish carver slides his knife into a 550-pound bluefin tuna shortly after 6 a.m. on a mid-July morning. His blade makes a sound, click-click-click, as it rattles along the fish's bones.

Batsukh Sevjid's efficient cuts speak to plenty of experience preparing tuna for Kent-based seafood supplier Young Ocean, Inc. Standing in a chilled room, he slices the 5-foot-long bluefin from tail to neck and back, sectioning it into long quarters of deep red, highly prized flesh. A second employee cuts those loins into neat chunks. A third takes a spoon to detached racks of bones, scraping off bits of meat that will later be stuffed into tuna rolls.

FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-2-SE

Batsukh Sevjid cuts a bluefin tuna from Spain, weighing more than 500-pounds, for customers' orders at Young Ocean's facility in Kent on July 18. 
FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-3-SE

Batsukh Sevjid cuts a bluefin tuna from Spain, weighing more than 500-pounds, for customers' orders at Young Ocean's facility in Kent on July 18.
FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-4-SE

Norma Diaz, center, and Young Ocean employees process salmon at their facility in Kent on July 18. 
FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-5-SE

Yul Kim, senior sales manager, weighs a portion of bluefin tuna belly for a customer's order at Young Ocean's facility in Kent on July 18. The fresh Bluefin tuna is often sold at high-end sushi restaurants.
FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-6-SE

Batsukh Sevjid, center, and David Tamura loads products onto truck for deliveries to local restaurants at Young Ocean in Kenton July 18. 
FOOD-SEAFOOD-SUSTAINABILITY-7-SE

Sean Chae, director of Young Ocean, is photographed in Kent on July 18. His father Kevin Chae started the company started in 1998 as an Alaskan seafood export company in Bellevue. Along the way, the company started a wholesale business for local sushi restaurants. "Now, it's the biggest provider of food products to sushi restaurants in the Pacific Northwest," says Sean Chae.


___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred