SEATTLE — The cars that until recently whizzed past downtown Seattle on the Alaskan Way Viaduct may soon be replaced by tropical sharks cruising through a huge tank shaped like a martini glass, with viewing portals for people above and below.
The 325,000-gallon tank with 6-foot-long sharks and 6-foot-wide sting rays native to the South Pacific would be the main draw inside a new Ocean Pavilion that the Seattle Aquarium intends to build, with taxpayers' assistance, between Pike Place Market and Piers 59 and 60. The space could open as early as 2023.
Aquarium leaders say the addition is needed to accommodate hundreds of thousands more visitors each year and to educate them about human- and climate-related threats to waters across the globe, such as the super biodiverse Coral Triangle near Indonesia.
"It's one big ocean. What happens on the other side of the planet is just as important as what happens here," said Tim Kuniholm, an aquarium spokesman. "We have orcas in peril here. There are animals like sharks that are also in peril over there."
The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on an ordinance that would cement a $34 million contribution by Seattle to the $113 million, 50,000-square foot new pavilion, which would supplement the aquarium's existing exhibits on Piers 59 and 60.
The nonprofit Aquarium Society manages the city-owned aquarium and plans to raise $60 million in private donations for the project while tapping King County, Washington state and federal sources for the remaining $19 million.
Seattle's money would come from real-estate excise tax revenue. Though the city's other needs include low-income housing and sidewalks, Councilmember Sally Bagshaw says she backs the aquarium allocation.
"The city has something for everybody," she said. "We have parks so people can enjoy that, we have transportation so people can get around and the Aquarium provides massive educational opportunities for people."
Part of a comprehensive waterfront revamp that City Hall began work on long ago, the Ocean Pavilion would command a prime spot at the northern end of a new promenade and would help link the hillside market to the piers below.
A park-like ramp that Seattle plans to build between the market and waterfront, dubbed "Overlook Walk," would cross over a rebuilt Alaskan Way and then descend onto the pavilion's rooftop, which would double as an Elliott Bay viewpoint.
"People will be able to enjoy the views that they used to enjoy from the viaduct," said Heidi Hughes at Friends of the Waterfront.
Stairs would wrap around the pavilion's northern wall, linking the rooftop to the promenade. Those would be complemented by elevators by the southern wall.
"This is going to be an integrated landscape," said Marshall Foster, Seattle Office of the Waterfront director.
The aquarium's leaders have dreamed for decades about a major addition. "From almost the day the Aquarium opened (in 1977), there were ambitions" on the waterfront and at City Hall to expand, Aquarium Society CEO Bob Davidson said.
Pier 59 was renovated in 2007, but not until the viaduct's removal was decided did discussion about a new-look waterfront open the door for a new pavilion to be built on an upland site.
In 2013, the city pledged to contribute $1 million for design work, and by 2015 the aquarium had sketched an initial plan for the Ocean Pavilion. The council cleared that plan to move ahead and budget writers penciled $34 million into the city's long-term capital program.
Last year, Seattle increased its design contribution and renewed the society's management agreement, noting the pavilion could ultimately receive the $34 million.
The aquarium's designs for the new pavilion's interior and exterior aren't 100% done, but they're complete enough to paint a vivid picture of what may be in store.
Inside, the superstars would be the sharks and rays. The pavilion's largest tank would also contain some schooling fish and reef fish.
The mix would likely include blacktip reef sharks, whiptail rays, small fusilier fish and brilliant tang fish, said Tim Carpenter, the aquarium's curator of fish and invertebrates.
The idea would be to show an ecosystem, with rays that rest on the bottom, sharks that glide near the surface and fish in between. The tank would be wider at the top, giving the sharks more room to cruise.
"The take-away here is that we're not building something that would be called shark tank. We're trying to have a diverse group," Carpenter said.