SEATTLE — Proposals to reduce the Seattle Police Department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition won unanimous City Council support Wednesday, while proposals to reduce police-command pay and stop removing homeless encampments also cleared hurdles.
Final votes on the moves are still to come next week, and the council rejected a push to “defund” the Police Department’s remaining 2020 budget by 50% and reinvest that money, as many Black Lives Matter protesters have urged.
The amendments passed in a committee Wednesday are expected to save only about $3 million this year (the Police Department’s annual budget tops $400 million), partly due to the assumption the layoffs wouldn’t be carried out until November. In order to provide community organizations with $17 million to start scaling up nonpolice solutions right away, council members intend mostly to borrow money, rather than redirect police funds.
Still, council members said they were sending a message as they voted 9-0 on the midyear budget amendments that Mayor Jenny Durkan and police Chief Carmen Best have vehemently opposed.
“We’re not going to be bullied into doing nothing,” Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said. “It’s important to show community members that we hear them, that we’re working towards the same goal and not just saying no.”
In a statement Wednesday, a Durkan spokesperson criticized the council for voting to reduce the force, cut Best’s salary and remove cops from the city’s encampment-removal team after only “a few hours of discussion.” The council has been discussing the Police Department’s budget for two months.
“Chief Best and Mayor Durkan have laid out our vision on rethinking community safety, reducing SPD’s budget and investing in community,” spokesperson Kelsey Nyland said. “The mayor and chief believe that we can and must transform the Seattle Police Department, but unattainable and unworkable ideas are the wrong approach.”
Several council members have called their 2020 moves a “down payment” on more sweeping changes they intend to make soon, with Mosqueda suggesting the Police Department’s 2021 budget could be reduced by as much as $170 million. Some details behind that number are still very murky, and no sure thing.
Across Seattle, people are watching closely. A “Defund” march to City Hall drew perhaps 1,000 people Wednesday, with supporters demanding that policing dollars be reallocated to other public safety approaches, housing, social services and programs led by Black people.
“The community needs resources. We need funding that we actually control,” Elijah L. Lewis said at the crowded Wednesday rally, which was partly organized by a group Lewis is involved with, King County Equity Now.
The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) meanwhile, has scheduled a “Stop Defunding” rally for Sunday and has been collecting petition signatures.
SPOG vowed in a news release “to awaken the ignored majority of Seattle citizens and to rebuke the reckless, radical concept of defunding.” The union’s president has said the council could make the city a “lawless wasteland.” SPOG was recently expelled from King County’s main labor organization.
Durkan and Best, in a news conference Tuesday, asked the council members to hold off on additional Police Department cuts until the 2021 budget, which they and the mayor will start hashing out in September. Durkan already has identified about $20 million in Police Department savings to help balance the city’s coronavirus-wracked 2020 budget.
The mayor said she and Best want to reimagine policing by relieving armed cops of various duties. But she said the proposed layoffs would result in diverse, new recruits being let go or would be tied up for months in legal wrangling. She said the layoffs also would disrupt police operations.
“I would just urge the council again, take some time,” Durkan said, accusing council members of overpromising by agreeing last month to support the 50% defunding demands and then delivering only modest initial cuts.