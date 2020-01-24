Jan. 24-- Jan. 24--In one sense, the shooting Wednesday in downtown Seattle that killed a woman and injured seven other people was utterly shocking. The gunfire erupted suddenly as crowds of evening commuters splashed across one of the city's busiest intersections.
Tens of thousands of people travel past Third Avenue and Pine Street every day without incident, and Seattle is one of the country's safest major cities, Mayor Jenny Durkan noted Thursday, expressing condolences to the victims and their families, as well as gratitude to the first responders and bystanders who helped.
"Most of us in this city have walked that block at about that time of day. I've done it hundreds of times in my life," the mayor said at a news conference. "No one in our city or country should step out of a coffee shop or get on a bus with fear of violence."
But in another sense, Wednesday's tragedy was sadly less surprising. Third has long been beset by low-level crime and intermittent violence, with repeated attempts to address those problems never yielding permanent changes.
The shooting that started after a dispute outside a McDonald's was the third in a little over 24 hours downtown.
The bullets struck indiscriminately, hitting not only a suspect who was later arrested at Harborview Medical Center but also a 9-year-old boy, two Amazon employees and two formerly homeless women, one of whom died, according to Plymouth Housing, which operates the building where she lived. Three people, including the child, remained hospitalized Friday, though officials said their conditions were improving.
"Will you be the mayor who finally fixes Third and Pine?" a reporter at Thursday's news conference asked Durkan, who said she would try to clean up the area while also tackling gun violence in other neighborhoods and what she described as a regionwide increase in gang activity.
"I will be the mayor that is going to try every single day to fix Third and Pine, and Fourth and Pine, and Fifth and Pine, and the courthouse, and Rainier Valley, and Lake City Way," she said, mentioning other locations where violent crimes have occurred and in some cases, where gunshots are more common than in downtown.
"We have to make sure that people in this city not only are safe but feel safe," she said.
Violent crime declined in Seattle last year, with fewer murders, aggravated assaults and robberies, though reports of shootings and gunfire were up slightly.
The Seattle Police Department has hardly been ignoring Third Avenue, said Durkan, who was in Washington, D.C., for a mayors conference at the time of the shooting but returned early Thursday. The department has carried out emphasis patrols on Third "off and on" over the past year, sending extra officers to the area, Police Chief Carmen Best said Thursday.
The department was able to respond to Wednesday's scene "within seconds" because undercover officers were working to arrest drug dealers nearby, Best said. Two hours before the Third and Pine shooting Wednesday, police had shot a man during a narcotics operation in Belltown.
But Seattle leaders, who have struggled recently to recruit and retain police officers and who are trying to complete court-mandated police reforms, will now come under additional pressure to reassure residents and workers downtown.
Though downtown's population has swelled in recent years, 911 calls by the public there, including calls about assaults, have grown at a greater rate.
Durkan and Best sketched out a plan Thursday, vowing to conduct more emphasis patrols, put a mobile precinct near Westlake Park, talk to businesses about streetscape changes and partner with federal prosecutors to keep shooters behind bars.
King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg wasn't at Thursday's news conference to answer questions about how his office handled previous cases involving the suspects in Wednesday evening's shooting, who had been arrested numerous times. In a statement, his office said they would work "as long as it takes to ensure that those responsible for this violence are in custody."
Durkan and Best also said they would try to remove more guns from the streets and pledged support for programs that steer young people from violence.
"If this had been a fistfight, eight people would not have ended up at the hospital," Durkan said. "There are too many guns in our country."
Lasting success may depend on those and other alternative approaches, because periodic police initiatives along Third have achieved mixed, short-term success.
"It's one of the hardest things to manage," said Norm Rice, who served as mayor from 1990 to 1997. He noted crackdowns have in the past led to complaints about biased policing.
"I don't envy this mayor," he said.