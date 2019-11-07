SEATTLE — After Washington voters this week approved Initiative 976, which cuts car-tab taxes, details began to emerge about how local leaders will respond.
First up: Lawsuits.
King County Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday he had asked the county Prosecuting Attorney's Office to "prepare a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of I-976."
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan's office called the measure "unconstitutional" and said "the city will pursue litigation to block" it. The city and county did not share details of their legal argument.
Sound Transit Board Chair John Marchione said that agency is likely to sue, too. The strongest legal argument, he believes, will be that the agency's bond contracts, to borrow money for construction, pledge the car-tab tax income as a source of funds to repay investors.
I-976 aims to reduce the various car-tab taxes across the state to a flat $30 and repeal city authority to charge car-tab fees for local transportation projects. It also attempts to roll back car-tab taxes used by Sound Transit. Most of the initiative would take effect on Dec. 5.
The measure was leading with about 55% of the vote Wednesday, and the opposition campaign said "the indication right now is that I-976 will pass." Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday evening he directed the state transportation department to "postpone projects not yet underway" and asked other agencies to "defer non-essential spending as we review impacts" of I-976.
The measure was sponsored by Tim Eyman, a longtime anti-tax activist who faces a campaign-finance lawsuit brought by the state attorney general. Eyman found support for the measure among voters angry about increasing vehicle-registration costs or the way some of those taxes are calculated.
Drivers across the state pay flat car-tab fees levied by the state and some cities. In parts of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, voter-approved taxes mean even higher car-tab costs to fund Sound Transit light-rail construction.
The formula used to calculate those taxes overvalues many vehicles compared to the commonly used Kelley Blue Book, angering some vehicle owners. State lawmakers considered changing the formula for several years, but didn't.
"Suing the voters because you don't like how the voters voted on Election Day is pretty arrogant stuff," Eyman said. "That kind of attitude is why the initiative passed."
On Wednesday, officials were discussing how they might respond to budget cuts.
"It is still too soon to say how the initiative's effects will be felt by the traveling public," said Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokeswoman Kris Rietmann Abrudan in a prepared statement. But the expected funding cuts would be a "significant loss," she said.
In the next two years, state accounts that fund WSDOT would lose about $451 million out of a $6.7 billion biennial budget, according to WSDOT.
Seattle car-tab fees and sales taxes that help fund King County Metro bus service were already set to expire at the end of next year, but officials hadn't indicated how they planned to craft a replacement. They could seek sales-tax increases from city or county voters.
Sound Transit hasn't chosen its path forward yet, but Marchione said the agency is likely to sue to defend its car-tab tax revenues, which currently make up about 11% of annual income.
Sound Transit successfully defended its car-tax revenue from an Eyman initiative, I-776, that statewide voters passed in 2002.
The state Supreme Court ruled the agency could continue collecting $30 a year per $10,000 of car value until 2028 despite the vote. Sound Transit had already sold construction bonds in 1999 that were to be repaid in part by car-tab revenue, and justices agreed with transit attorneys that bond contracts trumped I-776.
The counterargument is that plenty of other money flows into Sound Transit, which could retire or "defease" the bonds by cutting other spending, and still satisfy investor contracts. This would, of course, siphon cash from future projects, such as voter-approved tracks to Everett by 2036, or boost borrowing costs by millions or billions of dollars.
"Defeasement of bonds is irresponsible; it would delay the program and increase the cost of the projects dramatically," Marchione said.