SEATTLE — An emergency city council bill to restrict homeless encampment removals has generated harsh backlash from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office and neighborhood organizations as tent encampments have grown during the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After nearly two hours of public comment at a Wednesday city council meeting, deputy mayors Mike Fong and Casey Sixkiller as well as Police Chief Carmen Best and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins argued against the legislation, saying it would restrict their ability to remove encampments for public safety reasons. Advocates and workers from the homeless services community criticized the encampment removals as harmful — and not in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that generally advises against removing encampments.
An online petition opposed to the bill has drawn thousands of signatures, many of them from Chinatown-International District residents, while local public health workers, homeless service providers and academics have signed a letter of support for the legislation.
But little clarity around what the city's policies on encampments should be has come from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Public Health director Patty Hayes, who was present at the meeting, instead emphasized the work officials have done during the outbreak to make shelters less crowded and quickly set up isolation and quarantine spaces as a model for the rest of the country.
When asked which circumstances Public Health believes should necessitate encampment removals during the pandemic, a spokesperson for the agency pointed The Seattle Times to CDC guidance, which recommends that cities do not remove encampments unless individual units of housing are available. The guidance warns that clearing encampments can cause people to disperse, break connections with service providers and increase the risk of spreading infectious disease.
The council declined to take action on the legislation at the end of Wednesday's 5 1/2-hour meeting and planned to pick it up again at a committee meeting June 10.
The city's crisis of unsheltered homelessness is a persistent Seattle wound and frequent political flashpoint. As of last year's one-night count of homelessness, more than 3,500 people were living unsheltered in Seattle, many of them in tents, cars and other structures not meant for human habitation.
The public health crisis has only exacerbated the desperation outside: As shelters have slowed intakes during the pandemic and other outreach services have disappeared, growing encampments have clustered around the few available resources in the city for people living outdoors.
The bill, proposed by Councilmember Tammy Morales, attempts to codify city policy around encampments during the pandemic and narrow the circumstances under which encampments can be removed. It would limit funding for encampment removals unless the encampments meet certain thresholds, like if they are active health threats (excluding the transmission of communicable diseases like COVID-19), pose an immediate hazard, create fire or safety hazards to infrastructure, narrow sidewalk space to less than 4 feet, block curb ramps, building entrances, exits or bike lanes, or are located in play areas.
The bill, however, would need the mayor's signature to become law, and the Mayor's Office has strenuously objected to the legislation. In a strongly worded letter to city councilmembers sent last week, Deputy Mayor Mike Fong argued the bill would, among other things, not allow the city to remove encampments that posed a public safety risk and "would effectively authorize camping across the city."
City officials said in March that encampment removals would be suspended unless there was both an extreme circumstance that caused a significant barrier to accessibility of city streets and sidewalks as well as an "extraordinary public safety hazard" that put people at risk.
But with limited individual shelter spaces for people sleeping outside, recent encampment removals in Ballard and the Chinatown-International District have raised concerns about how the city is applying its pandemic-era policy to encampments.