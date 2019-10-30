SEATTLE — When employees from the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI) came to the Northlake tiny house village on Tuesday to tell the formerly homeless residents that their village would be closed in December, things quickly got ugly.
There was shouting. A LIHI employee called the villagers "children," and a villager responded with obscenities. LIHI said one of their employees was shoved. A physical tug-of-war erupted between villagers and LIHI. The villagers won and pulled a gate shut.
The scuffle was symbolic of the last seven months at this tiny house village. Since April, the gates have been locked against the city and its contractors, and only a few people let in. The case manager's office has sat empty since Aug. 5, and no one has left the village for permanent housing since at least July.
Now, after an almost seven-month stalemate, the city announced Tuesday it won't fund the village after December, saying it's out of compliance with its contract. This marks only the second time that the city has shut down one of its tiny house villages without a plan to relocate the site.
The institute has blamed the organization that's been operating Northlake, Nickelsville, a group of homeless and formerly homeless activists, for keeping them off the property. Nickelsville staff and volunteers have said they keep LIHI staff, besides the case manager, off-property because they're afraid of a takeover.
"To us, autonomy is very important," said John Travena, 48, who's lived at Northlake since January. "That we control who comes in and goes out."
Sources from both sides have described loud confrontations, and three homeless people have been permanently banned from the village. A long-standing bedbug problem has gotten so bad, one of the tiny houses is uninhabitable; the woman who lived there has been sleeping in the kitchen.
"The village will no longer operate after Dec. 31, 2019, and the property will be returned to Seattle City Light," city spokesperson Will Lemke wrote in a press release.
There are 19 beds at Northlake, according to the city; city officials say they will work with LIHI to find "new shelter or housing resources" for anyone interested. They also say new shelter space elsewhere will offset the loss of Northlake's beds.
Councilmember Kshama Sawant is trying to save the village with a budget proposal to keep Northlake open, while also establishing 20 additional tiny home villages.
"Not allowing City staff to access the village is a concerning development," Adrienne Easter, the city's manager of homeless investments, said in an email to a Nickelsville leader on Sept. 9, which The Seattle Times obtained through a public records request. "Northlake Village is on City property, authorized under City permitting, funded by Seattle taxpayers, and — as you know — is contractually operated by LIHI in 2019, not Nickelsville."
The city's answer to the problems seems to be shutting the village down entirely.
In September, the city gave LIHI a deadline of Oct. 7 to get records from Nickelsville and enroll villagers in the county's Homeless Management Information System, a basic requirement for every other city-funded shelter or tiny house village; LIHI didn't make all the improvements by the deadline, and LIHI blamed Nickelsville.
"We know that there are fundamental differences that make it impossible for us to work together," said Sharon Lee, executive director of LIHI said in a recent interview. "They haven't changed their philosophy by making housing a priority, making cooperation with a case manager an important aspect of living in a tiny house village, and they have arbitrarily and unjustly made people homeless again."
Meanwhile, the village's community advisory council, which represents the neighborhood around Northlake, want to see the village stay open.
"All of us would be very sad to see the permit not renewed at Northlake," said Brooke Brod, a neighbor and member of the advisory council. "I imagine for some folks at the city, the perspective is 'this is a thorn in our side; it will go away if we don't renew the permit.' "