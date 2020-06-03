SEATTLE — When she heard the explosions, Rebeca Muñiz knew her plans to participate in peaceful demonstrations in downtown Seattle last Saturday effectively had been blown apart, too.
A few blocks from where she and dozens of other people had gathered at Westlake Park to hear speakers protesting George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Seattle officers in riot gear had begun tossing flash-bang grenades — military-style percussion devices often used to control crowds — toward a throng of demonstrators.
A few moments later, Muñiz recalled, she was helping a woman with a badly injured hand who emerged from a torrent of fleeing bodies. The woman told Muñiz and medics that her thumb and forefinger, gouged and streaming with blood, had been struck by shrapnel from one of the police grenades, Muñiz said.
“I don’t know why police would even think about using a flash-bang in a situation like that,” said Muñiz, 28, a hospital worker who photographed the woman’s injuries. “There were children around, there were families with strollers, and from where I was, the crowd didn’t seem out of control. I didn’t hear [police] give anybody any warning.”
Deployment of flash-bang grenades, blast balls and other devices to control and disperse crowds have become a hallmark of the mayhem that has marred recent demonstrations in Seattle and other U.S. cities in the wake of Floyd’s death. The Seattle Police Department’s use of the crowd-control tool date back at least several years and has drawn past scrutiny and concern from civilian watchdogs.
But despite recommendations by the city’s Community Police Commission in 2016 that the agency suspend use of the grenades until they could be more thoroughly assessed, Seattle police never completed the requested study, and continue to use the devices in its repertoire of crowd-policing tactics, according to one former commissioner.
“There’s never been a systemic review of if and when these kinds of devices could be appropriately used, as we were calling for,” said Lisa Daugaard, executive director of the Public Defender Association and then a co-chair of the police commission.
A Seattle police spokesman said this week he could not readily answer questions about the department’s internal assessments, training protocols and documented use of flash-bang grenades, blast balls or similar devices due to the “dynamic nature of the ongoing demonstrations.”
“At this time, our subject matter experts on force training, tactics, and equipment are all currently deployed,” the spokesman, Jonah Spangenthal-Lee, said in an email.
Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The department generally has said officers have acted appropriately in response to the latest demonstrations, and police commanders previously have described crowd-control grenades as a permitted, “less lethal” tool not meant to hurt anyone, but rather to confuse, distract and scare agitated and uncooperative crowds into dispersing.
But the devices have caused several documented injuries in Seattle — including at least one to an officer — and several dozen examples in nationwide news accounts over the past two decades of people being wounded, maimed or killed by flash-bang-type devices.
The hand injury witnessed by Muñiz last weekend is among at least 10 cases of complaints about Seattle police’s response to Saturday’s demonstrations now under investigation by the Office of Police Accountability, the city’s civilian-led police watchdog.
“In my opinion, these devices are dangerous and not appropriate for general use as a tactic for crowd control,” said Pierce Murphy, a former OPA director who examined multiple complaints about police crowd-control projectiles and once asked the Seattle department to reevaluate their use. “If they’re deployed close to people, they can certainly cause significant physical injuries.”
Some police tactical experts, however, say such devices often are far less dangerous than other tools, and can help police create space, buy time and make better decisions in unruly demonstrations where they’re likely outnumbered.
“I feel when used appropriately, they are very, very safe,” said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association, a police-training group.