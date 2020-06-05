SEATTLE — In response to alarms raised in recent days by protesters about Seattle police officers covering their badge numbers with black mourning bands, Police Chief Carmen Best issued a directive Thursday telling all officers to display the numbers.
At the same time, Mayor Jenny Durkan rejected a demand by some people demonstrating against institutional racism and police killings of Black people that half of the Seattle Police Department’s budget be redirected to community programs and social services.
And the area’s largest labor group threatened to remove the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) later this month unless the union admits that racism is a problem in law enforcement and agrees to address that problem in negotiating its next contract with the city.
Some Seattle demonstrators began to express concern about the mourning bands they saw officers wearing Saturday, saying the black strips worn over badge numbers to honor slain cops (here and elsewhere) could make it difficult to identify those engaged in misconduct.
Best and Durkan initially defended the practice, noting officers also wear name tags. But they bent on the issue as criticism continued to mount this week, vowing to work toward a new policy Wednesday and then taking action Thursday.
“This afternoon, I will be issuing a special order to address this,” Best announced in a news conference with the mayor.
“All officers will have their badge numbers prominently displayed,” she said, adding officers would continue to pay homage — by wearing the mourning bands slightly higher or lower on their badges.
“We want to make sure we are being transparent and people don’t have the belief we are in any away trying to hide who we are.”
Out in the streets Thursday, Nina Kimn said she was encouraged to see how the demonstrators were caring for one another, how diverse the crowd was and by the positive attitude in the air.
Protesting for a second night, Kimn said she did feel some concern about being in such a large group during the coronavirus pandemic. But as someone who is able-bodied, privileged and healthy, she said, “this is the most pressing thing. It takes precedence over my own health.”
Durkan said every Seattle agency, including the Police Department, “will see cuts” this year as she and the City Council seek to close a projected budget gap.
But she said no to a 50% reduction.
“We will not defund by 50%, but we will make sure that we have a level of commitment to community that we can make an investment that is proportionate to the needs and that those communities that have been left behind and locked out of the system can see that we as a city have heard the voices,” the mayor said.
The Police Department’s budget is more than $400 million this year, accounting for about a quarter of Seattle’s general-fund budget. City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tammy Morales joined Oliver and other activists in calling for that spending to be reduced.
The money would be better spent on job training, restorative-justice programs, youth programs, homeless services and public housing that can prevent problems than on a militarized police force, they contend.
“Thing that actually improve the lives of our neighbors,” Morales said. “That’s how we should be investing our money.”
Facing similar questions, Los Angeles leaders announced this week proposals to redistribute $250 million, including up to $150 million in police spending, to disenfranchised communities.
Durkan said she would seek to balance police and community needs.
“True public safety is not just when a police officer shows up to the door,” she said. “True public safety comes from good prenatal care, access to child care and preschool, access to real education and economic opportunities, to health care and to affordable housing.”