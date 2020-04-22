SEATTLE — New projections say the coronavirus crisis may cause Seattle to collect $210 million to $300 million less than expected in tax revenue this year, knocking a gaping hole in the city's budget, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday.
The city's general fund, which pays for basic services such as parks, libraries and police, could be hit by as much as $186 million, while some other revenue sources that pay for related services could be rocked by up to $114 million.
Seattle's total budget is $6.5 billion this year, including $1.5 billion in general-fund spending, up from $5.9 billion in 2019. Large amounts of money outside the general fund can only be raised and spent by the city's utilities, and on construction inspections and road projects.
The new projections are worse than a month ago, when the budget office predicted a $110 million general-fund shortfall.
"This probably will be the toughest economic climate our city has faced in multiple generations," Durkan said during an online news conference. "What the city is going to have to do is going to be very tough."
Tuesday's projections are based on "rapid recovery" and "slow recovery" economic forecasts that indicate the Seattle region could see 65,000 to 170,000 "jobs lost" and reach 8% to 18% unemployment this year, according to a presentation by the city's budget office.
In either case, impacts are likely to linger into 2024, budget director Ben Noble said in the news conference.
Seattle's general fund relies heavily on property tax, sales-tax and business-tax revenue. Property tax collections should remain more stable (though some homeowners may struggle to pay), but sales- and business-tax collections are expected to plunge this year, as are real estate excise-tax collections.
In the slow-recovery scenario, according to the budget office, the city could collect: $65 million less than expected in sales tax; $58 million less in business tax, $34 million less in court and parking fines; $23 million less in parks fees and $34 million less in real estate excise tax, among other reductions.
Seattle sucks up large amounts of sales tax from the city's construction and retail-entertainment sectors, which have been kneecapped during the pandemic. People are still buying groceries, but those are exempt from sales tax, Noble noted. Construction projects already underway are likely to continue. but new projects may be less likely now, he said.
The city's taxes on hotels, short-term rentals and sugar-sweetened beverages, collected outside the general fund, are smaller sources of revenue. But they could see particularly dramatic shortfalls because the pandemic has nearly shut down tourism, restaurants and bars. For example, Seattle could collect 70% less hotel tax than expected, according to the budget office.
Economic conditions are uncertain and still changing rapidly, Noble said. The city is relying on models at this point because taxes are collected monthly, annually or twice a year.
"We don't actually, as we sit here, have any meaningful revenue data from the crisis period," Noble said. "We're working in the dark."
Yet the models are reliable enough to cause major concern, he added.