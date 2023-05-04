Hawkins Inslee

FILE PHOTO: 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins takes a bite out of an apple while talking to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers will get a second chance at hammering out a new, statewide approach to drug possession, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday.

Inslee is calling a special, 30-day session of the Legislature for May 16 so that lawmakers can try again to replace a stopgap measure that expires July 1, he said.

hawkins mug

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District
Gov. Inslee file

