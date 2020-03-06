OLYMPIA — In a vote to expand gambling in this state beyond anything seen in decades, the Washington Senate late Thursday night approved an emergency bill authorizing sports gaming in Native American tribal casinos.
EHB 2638 was not without controversy, as commercial card room casinos complained it excludes them and denies the state up to $50 million annually in tax revenue. An emergency provision tacked on to the bill last month also assures it won't be subjected to a statewide referendum requiring 60 percent approval to pass.
While minor amendments to the bill mean it must be reapproved by the House before the March 12 end of the legislative session, that's considered a formality before it's forwarded this spring for Gov. Jay Inslee to sign. The 34-15 vote, exceeding the required 60 percent to pass gambling legislation, came after 11 p.m. PT and followed rigorous debate over use of the emergency clause and the decision to grant tribes an exclusive first crack at one of the fastest growing gaming sectors.
"The 29 tribes in Washington State have a deep historical experience overseeing responsible gaming for three decades," W. Ron Allen, CEO of Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, said in a statement issued after the vote. "We have a trusted, successful partnership with the state where we have effectively managed gaming in a controlled environment and avoided widespread expansion."
Opponents of the bill, most notably card room operator Maverick Gaming, have vowed to spend tens of millions of dollars to block EHB 2638 from becoming law.
"On behalf of our 2,200 employees and their families who live and work here in Washington State, we are profoundly disappointed that the State Senate has approved a tax-free monopoly for sports betting in Tribal casinos that is also tied to a manufactured 'emergency' to prevent a public vote," said Eric Persson, CEO of Nevada-based Maverick, which in the past year has bought up 19 of 44 in-state card rooms — which are allowed smaller card-based gambling only. "There is a win for all licensed gaming establishments that helps both Tribal and non-Tribal communities and lawmakers have decided not to pursue it, giving up millions of dollars in tax revenue that could support local and state priorities."
Tribal leaders and officials from the Washington Indian Gaming Association (WIGA) — a non-profit group that promotes tribal gaming interests — testified at public hearings that revenue from sports gambling is needed for continued self-governance programs.
"Tribal gaming is government gaming," WIGA executive director Rebecca Kaldor said in a statement released after the vote. "It is much different from commercial gaming. Indian gaming funds essential services desperately needed in our communities — education, natural resources, human services, housing and infrastructure, just to name a few."
Sports gambling is illegal in Washington, as in most parts of the country. But that began shifting in May 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a quarter-century-old law banning sports betting everywhere but Last Vegas and a handful of other places.
Individual states are now free to chart their own course and several have already legalized sports gambling while dozens more — like Washington — are exploring proposed legislation on it.
EHB 2638 would only allow online gambling — currently a Class C felony in Washington — within tribal gaming premises. Critics nationwide have expressed concern that online gambling is a gateway for minors to become addicted to such activity.