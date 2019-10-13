EVERETT — Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary has fired a 13-year veteran of the sheriff's office in connection with a 2018 high-speed pursuit that culminated in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man north of Bothell.
The decision differed sharply from the one made nearly three months ago, when the Snohomish County prosecutor decided not to file criminal charges against the deputy, Art Wallin, 38, concluding a jury would have found the shooting justified.
In a nine-page letter obtained by The Seattle Times, Trenary determined Wallin violated sheriff's office policies when he initiated a vehicle pursuit on Oct. 23, 2018, then used unauthorized force when he twice fired into the windshield of the stopped pickup, killing the driver, Nickolas Peters.
According to the letter, dated Oct. 3, Trenary wasn't convinced by Wallin's later assertion that his "Spidey sense" told him Peters was armed, even though no weapon was seen. After the shooting, a handgun was found in a closed case beneath the folded-down center console of Peters' Ford F-150 pickup, the letter says.
"Circumstances when there is reasonable cause to believe a suspect has a weapon would include, among other things, when there is a witness account of a weapon being used in a crime, when there are verbal threats made by a suspect indicating they have a weapon, or when a law enforcement officer can articulate beyond their 'Spidey sense' that a weapon exists," Trenary wrote. "None of those circumstances were present here. Simply put, furtive movement, combined only with an officer's 'intuition,' is not enough to justify deadly force."
Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), confirmed Wallin's firing on Friday. She declined further comment, saying, "we will let the letter stand for itself."
Trenary's recitation of the facts leading up to the shooting and conclusion that Wallin was not justified in using deadly force was in stark contrast to the July decision by Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell not to seek criminal charges against Wallin. Cornell concluded a jury would find that Wallin was justified in shooting Peters to end a deadly threat.
The prosecutor's office did not respond Friday to a message seeking comment.
Also in July, Peters' parents filed a federal lawsuit against Wallin, the sheriff's office and Snohomish County, alleging Peters' civil rights were violated and that the county and sheriff are liable for the excessive force. They are seeking $20 million in general and punitive damages.
Reached by phone on Friday, Wallin said he is fighting to get his job back.
"Unfortunately, due to the civil litigation and the grievance process and attempting to get my job back, I can't really go into any details," he said. "I don't feel the termination was right."
Jeffery Campiche and Philip Arnold, the Seattle attorneys representing Peters' parents, commended the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) and the sheriff's Office of Professional Accountability (OPA) for conducting a thorough and fair investigation, which was completed in June..
"The removal of the deputy sheriff ... is the right thing to do and shows a maturity and fairness in the sheriff's office to do their duty and their job, which is to make the community safer," Campiche said.
Arnold said Wallin's firing "certainly supports our case and is consistent with the facts as we know them."
In explaining his decision to fire Wallin, Trenary wrote:
"The loss of life in this incident is something that simply cannot be ignored. Regardless of the circumstances, or the suspect's role in this incident, the use of deadly force is to be done with great reservation," he wrote. "Using it here, when the events do not appear to have warranted it, is more than just a regrettable mistake, it is a loss that cannot be undone."