Nearly two years ago, the Washington State Legislature passed a law that extended overtime to agricultural workers for the first time. This historic legislation involved compromise from all, including labor advocates and agricultural producers.

But as Washington inches closer to being one of just two states to provide a 40-hour workweek for agricultural workers come 2024, it’s clear making history may come with a cost.



